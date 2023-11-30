'One of those God things': Canton police to return to southwest community center

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard, left, and Tim Haverstock, program director of the Boys & Girls Club of Canton, discuss the police outpost to be placed at the J. Babe Stearn Community Center.

CANTON ‒ By the end of this year, Police Chief John Gabbard hopes to have an outpost for his department inside a community center in the city's southwest section.

The Boys & Girls Club of Canton and city police are teaming up to bring the outpost to the J. Babe Stearn Community Center, which was founded in the early 1980s by the Police Department. The Boys & Girls Club, which operates the center, started there as the Canton Police Boys Club.

Putting officers into the community was among Gabbard's goals when he became chief in April 2022. In May, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Dave Miday and Program Director Tim Haverstock fulfilled their goal of affiliating the site with the Boys & Girls Club of America, and were looking to bring the police back into the building at 2628 13th St. SW.

"As it was on my heart to be in the community, Tim and Dave had very much the same idea of bringing the police back to the Babe Stearn Center in a way that historically kind of comes full circle between the police and the community," Gabbard said. "It was just a perfect match. Just from a faith standpoint, it was really God speaking to us as far as where we should be."

Haverstock agreed.

"It's one of those God things," he said.

Haverstock said the organization was looking for more ways to connect with the police, in addition to what it was already doing, such as providing space for their training in defensive tactics and giving officers fitness memberships.

Gabbard said the staff of the club approached police with their offer of space, suggesting the former cardio space inside the front door and across from the front desk. The department will furnish the area with the assistance of an $85,000 grant from the Timken Foundation.

"This is going to be perfect because it's right when they come in. It gives our officers this space (where) we can integrate and interact with the community," the chief said.

The outpost will house the department's Community Priorities Bureau, comprising a lieutenant, a sergeant and seven patrol officers: two school safety officers, two walking beat officers and three general patrol officers.

Gabbard said the bureau handles neighborhood problems and community outreach efforts, such as the We Believe in Canton events that offer the public the chance to see safety vehicles, and offer food, crafts, games and music.

"This facility and the location gives us a unique opportunity because of the surrounding neighborhood, the facilities that are already here and what the center and what the Boys & Girls Club are already doing in the city," Gabbard said.

Canton Police Chief John Gabbard talks about the police outpost that will be placed at the Boys & Girls Club of Canton at the J. Babe Stearn Community Center.

'It is going to reach a ton of students'

Haverstock sees students getting to know police, finding out they're OK, and getting help with homework from officers or playing board games with them.

"It is going to reach a ton of students in our community," he said. "It's going to reach a ton of families. Just being here. Every day, walking in and out of that door."

Miday said having police back in the building will take the organization back to its roots.

"I think our community, and I think our nation, needs to see the other side of police, the human side, especially our youth so that they can connect, in both ways, the officers with the youth and the youth with the officers and build those relationships," he said.

Miday saw what police were able to do when they were part of the community center.

"The officers helped to direct a lot of young men in the right way," he said. "I think it's all positive."

He sees the connection with police furthering the Boys & Girls Club's focus on youth, not just through sports, but with broader developmental programming.

For $25, children from throughout the city can get a school year youth membership that provides homework help every day after school, a snack, science, technology, engineering and math lessons, and recreation. A $45 summer day camp put children on the campus of Malone University for most of nine weeks.

Haverstock sees the community policing outpost as complementing other improvements at and near the community center.

Next door, a new elementary school will welcome children for the 2026-2027 academic year on the site of the former Souers Middle School.

Behind the community center, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation is funding a $1.5 million multi-sport turf field for baseball, lacrosse and soccer in a fenced space. The community center has worked for about 12 years with the Ripken Foundation on its Badges for Baseball program, which takes police into schools, community centers and housing projects for character education and playtime with children.

"One of the big issues that we want to work on has to do with school truancy, school attendance and students who are struggling in the Canton City Schools," Gabbard said. "So that's going to be at the forefront of some of our efforts.

"Having the new school being built in a neighborhood that is in an Opportunity Zone, with a lot of families, that's going to give us that opportunity to integrate our ideas, and our interaction, with these kids that should help them or promote their success in school."

The neighborhood that includes the community center is one of eight Opportunity Zones in Stark County. The zones are geographic areas can give investors a mechanism to avoid paying federal capital gains taxes, if they hold on to their investment for at least 10 years.

Only high-poverty and economically distressed areas, based on federal poverty guidelines, were eligible for inclusion.

The Monday After: J. Babe Stearn Center mission returns to its roots

Income and education levels lag Canton, Stark County as a whole

According to the U.S. Census community survey from 2021, the area in which the community center is located lags behind Stark County as a whole, and to a lesser extent, Canton as a whole, in education levels, income and housing values.

But the same area, bounded by Maryland Avenue SW, Navarre Road SW, Harrison Avenue SW and Tuscarawas Street SW, also includes Aultman Hospital, one of the city's biggest economic engines.

Per person income for this area was reported at $16,429, about three-quarters the amount in Canton, $21,282, and about half the amount in Stark County, $31,765. The share of people below the poverty line was reported at 44.3%, about 1.5 times the rate in Canton, 30.3%, and more than double the rate in Stark County, 13.4%.

The 2021 census community survey found that 80.6% of the area's residents age 25 and over were high school graduates.

The value of owner-occupied housing units in the area is $53,800, about two-thirds of the value in Canton, $76,800, and about two-fifths the value in Stark County, $146,100.

Haverstock sees the potential for improvement in the area and said he is "more than excited" about the police outpost opening at the community center.

Gabbard said the outpost will generally be staffed during the daytime on weekdays.

"It won't be fully staffed all the time. It'll vary," he said.

It could be used by other police officers if needed, to complete reports or fill a vacancy in the community priorities bureau.

Police Capt. Lisa Broucker, who is working to bring the outpost to fruition, said the officers who will be assigned to work at the community center are eager to move in.

"They're in my office every day, 'When are we going? When are we moving? How soon can we get down there?'" she said.

Reach Nancy at 330-580-8382 or nancy.molnar@cantonrep.com.

On X, formerly known as Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police to have outpost in at J. Babe Stearn Community Center