Can one of those highway signs save a life? That's the hope, says MnDoT

Dec. 30—Dear Answer Man: Seems it's that time of year again. Those portable highway message signs have been telling us to plan for a sober driver. Does MnDOT think all we do is dip into the eggnog during the holidays? — I'm Below 0.8.

Dear Sober Driver,

Even if you avoid the temptation of peppermint schnapps or mulled wine this time of year, not everyone does. Drinks to celebrate the season are not uncommon. So, yes, the good folks at the Minnesota Department of Transportation want drivers to use good judgment at a time when the holiday drinks can sneak up on you.

Kristine Hernandez, State Toward Zero Deaths Program Coordinator at the MnDOT Office of Traffic Engineering, said, "Since we have extra DWI enforcement every weekend in December, we try to include holiday-related messaging around driving sober or finding a sober ride."

The messaging starts in November around Thanksgiving and continues through New Year's Eve in December. That's not the only time you'll find messages reminding you to have a designated sober driver. The week around the Fourth of July is a common time for this reminder as are Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. We're all a little Irish around St. Patrick's Day, which somehow means we're all a little bit drunk. Why Irish-Americans aren't up in arms around this derogatory statement is beyond me.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety — those are your fine folks at the state patrol offices — add that during 2018-2022, 50 people died in drunk driving-related crashes, and there were more than 11,000 DWI incidents from the day before Thanksgiving through Dec. 31. Additionally, drugged driving accounted for 8,069 DWI incidents from 2013-2017 compared with 15,810 from 2018-2022 — that's a 96% increase.

Jen Longaecker, deputy communications director for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, says, "Yes, DWI incidents increase over the holidays. The reasons vary but our mission stays the same: To keep Minnesota roads safe and prevent traffic deaths or injuries. Our extra enforcement efforts, like the one that is going on through the end of the year, are data driven. We see more DWI incidents this time of year, so we put extra resources out on the roads."

So, when MnDOT and the state patrol say, "'Tis the Season" for impaired drivers, they know what they're talking about.

The enforcement campaign from MnDOT and the state patrol is part of a national effort that is joined by law enforcement at all levels: Minnesota State Patrol, county sheriff's offices and city police departments. The messages put out by MnDOT utilize clever, positive social norming messages around safe and sober driving habits.

In a poll conducted by MnDOT, more than three-quarters of respondents reported seeing the creative safety message, and only 86 respondents — or 21% — said they never saw these messages. Eighty-six percent of those who saw the signs said the message was easy to understand.

MnDOT uses those "dynamic message boards" for a variety of purposes. Recently, yours truly answered a question about a request by MnDOT for more snowplow drivers. You'll also see signs reminding you not to text and drive, to watch your speed and to just generally be a cautious and courteous driver.

All that along with the "Sober Driver" messages are good reminders when you're out on the road.

"One terrible decision changes someone else's life forever," Longaecker added. "That's why troopers, deputies and officers across the state spend time away from their own families over the holiday season — to keep our roads safe and to prevent a tragedy."

Like the folks at MnDOT and the state patrol, Answer Man wants you to arrive safely and not cause any calamities in your wake as you motor down the road, no matter the season.

Send questions to Answer Man at

answerman@postbulletin.com

.