‘One of those rare, special souls.’ GoFundMe for family of mom killed in wrong way crash

Co-workers have created a GoFundMe for the family of a woman killed in a wrong-way crash in the Kansas City area near Grandview on Christmas Eve.

Noora Al Mafraji, 38, was traveling with her husband on U.S. Highway 71 when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction crashed into them.

Around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 24, Kansas City Police notified Grandview Police that a 2021 Ford Flex was driving south in the northbound lane of the highway. Before police could alert the driver and other northbound cars, the Ford Flex crashed into a Ford Taurus driven by Noora’s husband.

Noora was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to a hospital, according to Grandview Police.

In the GoFundMe, organizers said Noora’s husband was released from the hospital to recover at home with their two sons.

Grandview police are investigating the crash and said alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor.

“Noora was the sunshine of our store and was one of those rare special souls who left a mark on everyone she encountered,” organizers of the GoFundMe wrote.

According to the GoFundMe, Noora gained U.S. citizenship in 2022, and her oldest son did the same last summer.

“Noora and her family had overcome so much,” organizers said. “(Noora’s family) recently moved into their first house and she was excited to be in her next chapter of life.”

The GoFundMe was created to help the family with medical and funeral costs. As of Jan. 10, the page had raised $500 of its $10,000 goal.

Organizers said they hope donations can help alleviate some stress and help the family focus on navigating what comes next.