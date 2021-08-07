How to get one of those record-low 15-year mortgage rates for your refinance

Doug Whiteman
·4 min read
How to get one of those record-low 15-year mortgage rates for your refinance
How to get one of those record-low 15-year mortgage rates for your refinance

In the days before the pandemic, 15-year mortgages — with their usually stiff monthly payments — were far too expensive for many people refinancing their homes. Borrowers often just grabbed another 30-year home loan, America's go-to mortgage.

But with the COVID crisis keeping mortgage rates in the cellar, even the 15-year option has been looking cheap. That's especially true right now, with 15-year rates at an all-time low in the latest survey from mortgage giant Freddie Mac.

More borrowers have been choosing the shorter-term loans: In May, 15-year mortgages accounted for 15.8% of all home loan originations, up from just 5.5% in May 2019, according to the latest data from the Urban Institute.

Here's how to evaluate if a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is right for you — and how to land one of today's all-time-low 15-year rates.

Today's 15-year mortgages offer big savings

Serious man and woman calculating bills, using calculator and laptop, online banking services, family discussing and planning budget, focused wife and husband checking finances together
fizkes / Shutterstock

Average rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages are deep below 3% at the moment, reflecting worries among investors that the COVID-19 delta variant could torpedo the economy's comeback from the pandemic.

Thirty-year rates this week are averaging 2.77%, not far from early January's typical rate of 2.65%, which was the lowest in the 50-year history of Freddie Mac's weekly survey.

But rates on 15-year fixed-rate loans are even cheaper and, in fact, are currently at a record low: averaging a mere 2.10%.

Let's be clear: Because of their shorter repayment period, 15-year mortgages will give you a much higher monthly payment than a 30-year loan. But with 15-year rates at all-time lows, payments also will be as low as can be.

Here's an example of how you can save with a 15-year mortgage right now: In early August 2019, when the average for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.20%, a $250,000 loan would have cost you $1,751 per month, or $21,012 a year.

But at the current average rate of 2.10%, that same loan will cost you $1,620 per month, or $19,440 a year — for annual savings of close to $1,600.

15-year mortgage vs. 30-year loan

Even better, the shorter-term mortgage will cost you tens of thousands of dollars less in total interest versus a 30-year loan.

If you were to refinance a $200,000 balance at the current average rates, your monthly payment would be $1,296 with a 15-year loan, but only $819 with a 30-year mortgage — a $477 difference.

That might be a deal breaker for some, but when you consider the lifetime interest you’d save with the shorter loan term, the high monthly payment isn't quite so bad.

The total interest you’d pay by refinancing into a 15-year mortgage at 2.10% would be more than $33,000, while you’d have to fork over about $95,000 in interest for the 30-year loan at 2.77%. That’s an extra $62,000.

Don’t forget that in addition to saving more than $62,000, you’d pay off your debt in half the time.

Why shorter mortgage terms have better rates

House and coins place on the wood table is ladder with white illustration, representing lower mortgage rates.
Puttachat Kumkrong / Shutterstock

The average interest rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is usually lower than the average on a 30-year loan because shorter-term loans are generally seen as less risky by lenders.

However, since a 15-year mortgage requires a steeper monthly payment, the criteria needed to qualify for one is often stricter than for a 30-year loan.

You might ultimately decide the bar is too high and that you'll have to look for other ways to cut your housing costs — maybe by shopping around to find a lower rate on your homeowners insurance.

To land a 15-year mortgage, it may be necessary to raise your income above what you currently earn, reduce your debt-to-income ratio, or pump up your credit score by 200 points or more.

How to find the best 15-year mortgage rate

credit score concept on the screen of smartphone, checking payment history and ranking in bank
Song_about_summer / Shutterstock

To ensure you’ll get the best rate possible on a 15-year refi, you’ll want to check your credit score before you start looking for offers.

You’ll need a score in the "very good" (740 to 799) or "excellent" (800+) range if you want lenders to feel confident about working with you.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on your score lately, that's OK — you can easily check your score for free online, and get tips on how to boost it if it’s low.

Once your credit score is in good shape, you’ll want to shop around and compare quotes from at least five lenders to find the best 15-year loan offer.

Research from Freddie Mac has found that comparing five rates can save a borrower thousands of dollars over the life of a loan — so don't jump at the first offer you get.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Is It Better To Buy or Rent in 2021? Experts Weigh In

    You're interested in buying a home, but due to the crazy competitiveness of the current real estate market, you're not sure if now is the right time. Since this is likely one of the biggest purchases...

  • Some mortgage refi rates are below 3%. If you’re considering a cash-out refinance, here’s how much money you could get out

    Cash-out refinancing can be an attractive way to tap into home equity if you’re already in the market to refinance. According to data from Freddie Mac, about one-third of refinancers chose to take cash out when they refinanced in 2020, with homeowners cashing out $152.7 billion dollars in home equity last year. If you’re considering a cash-out refi, you will need to have built up significant equity in your home, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate: “You’ll need to retain a 20% to 25% equity cushion to get the best terms and avoid private mortgage insurance so this works best for homeowners that are sitting on substantial equity.”

  • Report: Patriots host 5 players for workouts, including converted baseball player

    The Patriots brought in converted baseball player who was a high school star at defensive end.

  • Olympics-U.S. takes 16th men's basketball gold, rain threatens baseball

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States won their 16th Olympic gold https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/basketball-us-beat-france-win-16th-mens-gold-2021-08-07 medal in men's basketball on Saturday, while the men's baseball team were hoping to bring home gold to the sport's birthplace in the final against hosts Japan. Nelly Korda maintained a family sporting dynasty https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/golf-korda-stumbles-with-gold-reach-ko-closes-2021-08-07 to take the women's golf gold for Team USA, while New Zealand's most-decorated Olympian https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/canoe-sprint-hungarys-csizmadia-briton-heath-ease-into-final-2021-08-05, Lisa Carrington, had to settle for fourth in the women's kayak four 500m.

  • The Bronze, Silver, and Gold of Retirement Accounts

    A lot of people have spent the past few weeks glued to their TV screens watching elite athletes from all over the world compete. And while many of those superstars have taken home their share of medals, we at The Fool think there's another category deserving of recognition -- retirement plans.

  • Mariners vs. Yankees Highlights

    Brett Gardner walks it off in 3-2 Yankees win

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Mortgage rates fall to lowest level in six months amid delta variant concerns

    Mortgage rates slid to the lowest point since February, as concerns grow about the rise of the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.77% for the week ending August 5, down three basis points from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC) reported Thursday. Since peaking at 3.18% back in April, the rate on the 30-year mortgage has now fallen more than 40 basis points.

  • Mortgage rates hit new 6-month low as refinance fee ends, delta variant rages

    Rates are at or near all-time lows this week, a widely followed survey says.

  • Should You Carry Your Mortgage Into Retirement?

    Part of the rosy picture associated with retirement is the thrill of kissing that monthly mortgage payment good-bye—on the presumption you'll have paid it off by then. Lately, there has been a shift in thinking that has seen many financial planners suggest that retirees continue to carry a mortgage into and throughout retirement. Reinvest the money from your home equity, and suddenly you'll have a stream of new income, making your golden years a little more golden.

  • How Long To Keep Tax Records: Can You Ever Throw Them Away?

    Once you've submitted your tax return to the Internal Revenue Service each year, the last thing you probably want to think about is how to store your tax records. But making these arrangements is...

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    You might be surprised that I rank Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) high on the list. Etsy's shares plunged on Thursday after the online craft-goods company reported slowing growth in its second-quarter update. Etsy CEO Josh Silverman acknowledged in the company's Q2 conference call that the addition of 8 million new buyers is lower than what Etsy added in the previous few quarters.

  • On-Chain Analysis: Two Indicators Signal a Long-Term Bottom for Bitcoin

    Today's on-chain analysis provides a look at two long-term indicators that could signal a macro bottom in the BTC market. These are the Entity-Adjusted Number of Transactions on the Bitcoin network and the Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow.

  • Billionaires like Warren Buffett are exploiting this retirement account — you can, too

    Steal this strategy back from the 1% to make your money grow tax free.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.