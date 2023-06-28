One in three to retire in poverty, despite vast state pension bill

Retiree Poverty

One in three workers will retire in poverty, a major pension firm has warned, despite the £110bn-a-year cost of the state pension.

Retirees need at least £12,800 in pension income each year in order to “live with dignity” according to the Pension and Lifetime Savings Association, an industry body. But chronic under saving means that hundreds of thousands of people will struggle to meet this standard, pension provider Scottish Widows has warned.

Peter Glancy, of the firm, said: “Our national retirement forecast paints a stark picture – one in three of us are facing the harsh reality of a retirement where we will struggle to make ends meet.”

He said a rising number of pensioners no longer owned their home as they entered retirement, leaving them with little left over after accommodation costs compared to mortgage-free homeowners.

He added: “Rental costs will eat up most or all of their income from their pension, leaving them relying on state benefits to make ends meet.”

Rental costs currently make up as much as 70pc of pensioners’ retirement incomes, and even as much as 130pc in London. The PLSA retirement standards assume that pensioners own their home outright, leaving significant gaps in thousands of savers’ retirement plans.

It comes despite government spending on pensioner benefits surging in recent years. The state pension alone jumped by 10.1pc this spring, thanks to the Conservative “triple lock” promise.

The state pension is one of its most expensive policies, accounting for almost half of total spending on benefits at £110bn. It is expected to reach around £150bn before the end of the decade, according to official forecasts.

Overall, spending per pensioner is expected to reach £10,534 this year, according to analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, compared with £2,658 per working-age person.

An independent report on the state pension age in March, commissioned by the Government itself, recommended spending on the state pension should be capped at 6pc of national income.

It currently accounts for 4.8pc, but is expected to rise to 8.1pc in just five decades.

A 6pc limit would mean that the state pension age would have to increase to 69 between 2046 and 2048.

While one in three workers are expected to fall short of the minimum retirement standard, a similar proportion are on track to secure a comfortable lifestyle. This requires an annual income of at least £37,300 a year after tax.

Men on average are on track to receive £19,000 a year in retirement income, Scottish Widows found. Women are expected to receive £12,000, which the firm blamed on workplace pay gaps and greater levels of part-time employment.

