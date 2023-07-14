One Thurston County pizza biz buys another, while barbecue joint has filled vacant Lacey spot

Farrelli’s Pizza, which got its start in Lacey nearly 30 years ago, will expand in Thurston County with the acquisition of an existing pizza restaurant, the business says.

Farrelli’s and Infernos Brick Oven Pizza have reached an agreement for Farrelli’s purchase of the Infernos locations in Tumwater and northeast Lacey, company officials said.

The transition to Farrelli’s will take place during the first two weeks of August, beginning with the Tumwater site on Aug. 7 and the Hawks Prairie location on Aug. 14.

“We have always respected the Infernos brand,” said Clayton Krueger, director of marketing and communications for Farrelli’s, in a statement. “They are a very similar concept to our own, and have served their communities very well for the past 16 years. As soon as we heard they were interested in selling, we were excited about the opportunity of a potential deal.”

Krueger, who first went to work for Farrelli’s as a dishwasher in 2007, said the vast majority of those who work for Infernos have been retained.

Infernos also announced the sale in a Facebook post.

“The time has come for a new chapter for our family and we are so excited to share it with you,” the post reads. “Both of our locations have been sold to Farrelli’s Pizza and our last day as Infernos will be at the end of July.”

Farrelli’s was founded in 1995 by the father/daughter team of John and Jacque Farrell, who opened their first location off Yelm Highway in Lacey. They now have sites spread across Pierce, King, Kitsap, and Thurston counties. Their most recent store opening was in Yelm last November.

Other business happenings

A vacant restaurant space in Lacey that was once home to a business called Cheers has been filled by a new restaurant called BBQ Junkies Bar and Grill, the owner said this week.

Owner Tracy LaVelle said the eatery opened Thursday, July 13, at 5805 Lacey Blvd. SE, which is the Lacey Downs Plaza, a small shopping center that includes the Lacey post office.

“We looked for a year,” said LaVelle about finding the right location. LaVelle said they chose the Lacey site for the size of the building and its location to traffic. The restaurant also has room for meat smokers, she said.

“It looks like a busy area,” she said.

LaVelle, who said she has worked in the restaurant business for 35 years, ran Cole Street Bar and Grill in Enumclaw for four years and also ran a food trailer before she sold it. She described that former restaurant as an American-style diner, but this time she’s focusing on barbecue.

Diners can expect barbecue ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken, she said. The restaurant will make its own rub and sauce. The rub is made from a Texas recipe, while the sauce is not, LaVelle said.

BBQ Junkies is offering a limited menu this first weekend, according to its Facebook page. Starting Tuesday, July 18, however, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. The business serves breakfast Saturdays and Sundays only.

Cheers Bar and Grill closed in early 2018.

Real estate

A developer has proposed to build more than 130 apartments in Tumwater’s urban growth area, according to a notice of application received by Thurston County.

Aspen Apartments LP intends to develop 132 units, spread across 11 buildings, at 1635 83rd Ave. SW, which is south of the Port of Olympia’s New Market Industrial Campus.

In addition, the project will have a “community building, parking areas, setback areas, utility extensions and 83rd Avenue Northwest will be improved with curb and gutter, sidewalk, landscaping and lighting,” the notice of application reads.

The public comment period on the proposal ends at 4 p.m. July 27. Send your comments to Associate Planner Scott McCormick at Scott.mccormick@co.thurston.wa.us.

Dermody Properties, a Reno, Nevada-based commercial real estate company, has acquired three warehouses in Lacey that used to be known as the Bridge Point Lacey Logistics Park, the business announced.

The three buildings in the 3300 block of Hogum Bay Road Northeast, which total more than 700,000 square feet, have since been renamed the Lacey I-5 Logistics Center.

“The acquisition of the Lacey I-5 Logistics Center represents a significant investment by Dermody Properties within the Pacific Northwest,” said Tim Walsh, partner and chief investment officer at Dermody Properties, in a statement. “Puget Sound industrial vacancy is still below the historic average and, with this properties’ strategic location, it will maintain corporate appeal for years to come.”

Banking

Downtown Olympia-based Washington Business Bank reported a higher quarterly profit for the second quarter that ended June 30, the bank announced.

Bank officials said the bank’s second-quarter profit rose to $377,423 from $217,872 in the same quarter for 2022.

Other year-over-year changes for the second quarter:

▪ Loans outstanding rose 16.4 percent to $89.6 million.

▪ Deposits decreased 2.9 percent to $82.7 million, although they remain more than 6 percent higher than totals at the end of 2022.

“We are more excited than ever about the future of our organization,” said Chief Executive Jon Jones in a statement. “Our team is focused on building our business by bringing our style of banking to more businesses and professionals.”

This restaurant and bar in Lacey has closed

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling, or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Rolf Boone at rboone@theolympian.com.