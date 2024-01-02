One ticket in Michigan wins $842.4 million Powerball jackpot

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The owner of a Powerball ticket in Michigan brought in the new year with a bang by winning the historic jackpot of $842.4 million on Monday night.

The total, with a cash value of $425.2 million, was the fifth-largest total in Powerball's history. The ticket matched the winning white ball numbers of 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1.

Powerball, which produced two jackpots of more than $1 billion in 2023, had gone through 34 drawings since October without a winner. It marked the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won on New Year's Day since the game started in 1992.

"What an incredible beginning to the New Year for Powerball," said Drew Svitko, Powerball's product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director. "In addition to our big jackpot winner, there are hundreds of good causes supported by U.S. lotteries that will receive further funding from this jackpot run."

The Michigan Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, in Grand Blanc, Mich., a Flint suburb. The ticket winner has not stepped forward yet, lottery officials said.

Monday's jackpot was the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won in Michigan, behind a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in January 2021. The ticket was also the first Michigan Powerball winner since 2020, when Cristy Davis, of Waterford, won $70 on Feb. 12, 2020.

Mega Millions, which produced two jackpots of more than $1 billion in 2023, will hold its next drawing on Tuesday with a grand prize of$114 million, a cash value of $56.6 million.