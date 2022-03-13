One-time federal funds can close digital divide in rural Florida | Guestview

Jim Peacock
·3 min read

Last year, Congress passed two bills that will send significant amounts of our taxpayer dollars back home to Florida — the American Rescue Plan (ARP) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Local and state leaders can seize this opportunity to make substantial progress toward closing the digital divide in rural Florida communities.

As part of the ARP, which was aimed at providing COVID-19 support to individuals and states, Florida received more than $16 billion. These funds can be spent by the state and local governments in numerous ways, including to expand and improve broadband access throughout Florida. After all, the pandemic highlighted the very real disparities between the lack of high-speed internet access in rural Florida and the well-established networks available in other parts of the state.

Through the IIJA, Florida is set to receive even more funds to support broadband expansion, as this bill included $65 billion nationwide specifically for broadband, on top of the ARP funds Florida has already received.

These one-time federal funds offer a rare chance for state and local leaders to make meaningful strides toward expanding and upgrading broadband connections for rural Florida families — something that has been discussed for years but has been slow to be executed.

Now, the federal government is sending the money — our own tax dollars — to Florida, so let’s make the most out of this opportunity and ensure those dollars are used to help achieve the long-held goal of closing the digital gap that exists for these communities across the state.

Many likely would be surprised to learn that hundreds of thousands of their fellow Floridians in rural areas throughout the state have little or no access to broadband internet services. This limits education options, health care availability, and job opportunities in these communities.

That’s why it’s important for local leaders to act quickly to direct these federal dollars to broadband expansion across Florida. The funds can be used both to build the infrastructure necessary to expand broadband service to rural areas, as well as for programs to help residents be able to afford accessing that service.

While the state and local governments look to expand service in these areas, it will be equally important to focus on the type of service provided, to ensure the investment being made is futureproof and that government funds aren’t wasted on solutions that become obsolete as our data usage continues to grow. This includes focusing on fiber solutions that bring symmetrical broadband connections to the home and office, which ensures upload speeds are just as fast as download speeds — something that has become increasingly important as more people are interested in working and attending school from home.

Over the past two years, we have experienced unprecedented challenges, but with the dollars coming back to us from the ARP and IIJA, we now have an unprecedented opportunity. Leaders across Florida should capture the moment to ensure reliable broadband connections for all Floridians.

Jim Peacock represents the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, District 5, and is chairman of the board.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Commissioner Jim Peacock's thoughts on upgrading broadband in Florida

