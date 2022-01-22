One-time Marlin Sergio Mitre sentenced to 50 years in Mexico prison for murder of toddler

One-time Marlins pitcher Sergio Mitre was convicted in Mexico this week for the murder of the 22-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend.

Mitre on Thursday was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the July 2020 killing, according to Mexican magazine Proceso.

According to the Daily Mail, an autopsy showed that the child, only identified by authorities as Ines, had been sexually assaulted. Her death was ruled the result of hypovolemic shock — a severe loss of body fluid — which prosecutors say was the result of Mitre to punching her in her lower back after an argument with the toddler’s mother.

Mitre was also ordered to pay $66,429 in restitution damages.

Mitre pitched in MLB from 2003 to 2011, including the 2006 and 2007 seasons with the Marlins. He then pitched in the Mexican Baseball League from 2017-2019 and was suspended indefinitely when charges were filed against him in 2020.

“Our League strongly rejects and condemns any criminal behavior and especially acts of domestic violence that must be eradicated in our social environment,” the Mexican Baseball League said in a statement at the time. “In our country, physical and verbal violence against women is a subject that requires the greatest of our attention. There will be no tolerance of this type of behavior in the Mexican Baseball League.”