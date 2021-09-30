One link a time, Medina family honors grandparents and raised money for Alzheimer's research
Nicole has been making these chains for 13 years.
Nicole has been making these chains for 13 years.
What remains unknown is whether people who don’t have Type 2 diabetes can take these medications to improve their own COVID-19 outcomes.
Courtesy Kelseyleigh HeplerAs some health-care workers balk at taking an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine with fewer known side effects than eating Chicken McNuggets, we should remember and honor the thousands of frontline heroes who died risking their lives to save others.Those fallen health-care workers were as brave in the pandemic as any soldiers in war and they prominently include a 49-year-old Pennsylvannia ICU nurse named Deanna Reber. Her final message to us was imparted in an obituary penn
Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.
Christiane Amanpour, chief international anchor for CNN, shared an update Wednesday on her battle against ovarian cancer, along with an urgent message for women. Amanpour, who revealed her diagnosis publicly in June, told "Good Morning America" she will undergo her final chemotherapy session on Thursday, after 18 weeks of treatment that she described as "grueling, fatiguing [and] tiring," both emotionally and physically. Prior to chemotherapy, the veteran journalist underwent a "successful major surgery" to remove the cancer.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
Months after diagnosis, 37% of Covid-19 patients were still experiencing pain, depression, and brain fog.
Some types of exercise—yoga, Pilates, HIIT and weight lifting—are all good, but some are better at slowing cognitive decline.
When the coronavirus infects cells, it not only impairs their activity but can also change their function, new findings suggest. For example, when insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas become infected with the virus, they not only produce much less insulin than usual, but also start to produce glucose and digestive enzymes, which is not their job, researchers found. "We call this a change of cell fate," said study leader Dr. Shuibing Chen, who described the work in a presentation on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held virtually this year.
“It’s a choice — a choice that I made poorly. Learn from me, and hopefully you won’t be in the same situation that I’m in.”
Thomas Krob, 87, died about a month after exposure to the bat. Authorities say post-exposure treatment can be life-saving if taken in time.
What and how you eat are only two factors in this equation.
Benefits of the treatment can manifest in a few days to weeks and last for at least two years.
When you're in your 20s, the last thing on your mind on a daily basis is often, and unfortunately, your health—at least that was probably the case before the coronavirus pandemic struck. Sure, you brush your teeth every night and shower on a semi-daily basis, but when it comes to working out and eating right—well, you'll worry about those things when you're older. However, though many younger folks aren't all that concerned with how today's habits might affect them tomorrow, you shouldn't let yo
Have you dusted off a pair of jeans you wore aged 21 lately and seen if they still fit? Because a diabetes academic suggested yesterday that if you can’t slip comfortably into your old clothes, then you are probably “carrying too much fat” and could be at risk of type 2 diabetes.
A head cold, again? Some years, it seems like you're constantly coming down with something. But a worse-than-usual flu season may not be entirely to blame. There are a bunch of ways you might be weakening your immune system without even knowing it, all day long—from how much sleep you get to your sugar intake to the items you touch at the office. Eat This, Not That! Health has rounded them up here. Gesundheit. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't mis
Justice, judgment, and the last ICU bed
Tyler Gilreath, a sophomore at UNC Wilmington, was just beginning his life. ”We’re supposed to be planning graduations and weddings, not funerals,” his mother said.
Whether your mucus is yellow, green, red, or brown, this expert advice will help you understand what each snot color means and when to call a doctor.
USA TODAY exclusive: In late July, Jewish and Arab daughters initiated a three-way kidney exchange that saved their mothers' lives and made history.
And what about boosters?