One-time murder suspect accused of violating suspended sentence

Aug. 8—Prosecutors are seeking to revoke the suspended sentence of a Kalispell man convicted of felony criminal endangerment in connection with a 2020 house fire that killed his father.

Jason David Weldele, 45, is expected to return to Flathead County District Court on Thursday to answer to allegations he has repeatedly violated the conditions of his suspended 10-year sentence. He denied the violations during a June 6 appearance before Judge Amy Eddy, who is presiding over the case.

An adjudicatory hearing scheduled for June 28 was continued while Weldele underwent substance abuse treatment.

Weldele initially faced a felony deliberate homicide charge for his alleged role in his father's death. According to court documents, first responders arriving at the 222 Forest Hill Village structure fire found Weldele outside "acting erratic" and unintelligible. Asked if there was anyone inside, Weldele allegedly fled.

Authorities recovered the body of a man, identified as Dan Weldele, inside the home, court documents said. A preliminary autopsy determined the elder Weldele died from smoke inhalation.

Authorities also found the bed springs of a mattress pressed against a window from the inside and the door to the home barricaded with furniture, court documents said.

During a subsequent search of Jason Weldele, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office located a shard of glass and a lighter, according to court documents.

Weldele pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in November 2020, but ultimately agreed to a plea deal in March 2021 after back-and-forth with prosecutors and Eddy. In exchange for pleading guilty to criminal endangerment, prosecutors agreed to recommend the 10-year suspended sentence. Weldele ultimately pleaded no contest to the charge that same month.

IN A sentencing memorandum filed by the state, Deputy County Attorney Amy Kenison wrote that prosecutors initially "had probable cause to believe the defendant started a fire that resulted in the death of his father."

"During the course of the investigation, new compelling information came to light that changed the direction of this case," Kenison wrote. "As a result, and with the full support of the Detective Division of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, it was agreed that the plea agreement presented to this court would be an appropriate resolution."

Kenison wrote that questions began popping up as Wedele's trial date approached. Witnesses offered conflicting accounts about the fire's origins. Other people with motive to light the house afire surfaced and authorities learned that one witness had a text message on his phone referencing burning the home, the memorandum said.

Lastly, witnesses told authorities that Dan Weldele was known to burn imaginary creatures on the carpet when under the influence of methamphetamine, Kenison wrote. An autopsy showed methamphetamine in Daniel Weldele's system, court documents said.

Still, Jason Weldele knew about the fire and failed to call 911, was the only person at the home who could help his semi-ambulatory father out and was the only known resident of the home able to create the barricade, Kenison wrote.

"Under the terms of the agreement and the new charge, the state has not pursued the defendant as the individual responsible for lighting the fire and killing his father," the memorandum reads. "The defendant's actions, however, do indicate that he has committed an offense and some measure of accountability is appropriate."

In addition to the sentence, which saw him placed with the state Department of Corrections, Weldele received credit for 149 days of time served.

IN MAY, Weldele's probation and parole officer filed a report in district court alleging that Weldele had violated three conditions of his suspended sentence: failure to comply with the law, consuming alcohol and failing to complete substance abuse treatment.

Weldele showed up at the probation and parole office seeking a travel permit on May 17, but the ensuing conversation revealed he drank alcohol prior to arriving, according to the report. A subsequent search allegedly turned up a concealed fixed-blade knife and a tinfoil bindle containing suspected methamphetamine. According to the report, Weldele admitted using methamphetamine the day prior.

Probation and parole officers also noted that Weldele had a history of alcohol-related violations. Although he entered a treatment center in January 2023, he allegedly left early.

They also reported his having been jailed three times since receiving his suspended sentence, including for misdemeanor criminal charges.

"Weldele has proven that he is unmanageable on community supervision," reads the report.

Weldele, they wrote, has struggled with alcohol, lost four jobs and is currently unemployed, homeless and not enrolled in any mental health or substance abuse treatment programs. Probation and parole officers recommended Eddy revoke his sentence and commit him to the Department of Corrections for the full 10 years.

"This recommendation takes into account the danger that [Weldele] represents to the public," they wrote.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.