One-time owner of Trout's in Oildale sentenced to two years for stealing from his elderly uncle

Mar. 25—The former owner of an Oildale honky-tonk bar was sentenced to two years in jail, plus eight years and four months of mandatory supervision Friday for stealing thousands of dollars from his elderly, disabled uncle.

Allan Thomas Rockwell, 55, the former owner of the now-defunct Trout's Nightclub on North Chester Avenue, had been facing the unlikely possibility of a much longer sentence, more than 16 years, said Assistant District Attorney Eric Hovatter.

On Feb. 1, a Tuolumne County jury found Rockwell guilty of 17 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of theft from an elder and identity theft. But Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge Kevin Seibert later dismissed seven of those counts, Hovatter said Friday.

At a hearing Tuesday, Seibert also denied a motion by the defense for a new trial.

Rockwell was never going to spend time in state prison for his offenses as his crimes fall under AB 109, which brought sweeping changes to the state's felony-sentencing laws. Under the reforms, Rockwell can only do prison time in county jail, Hovatter said.

But Hovatter said he believes Rockwell's offenses called for more jail time.

Rockwell "holds himself up as doing good for veterans, as a scion of the community, but instead rips off veterans," Hovatter said.

Rockwell committed theft under the guise of doing good, the prosecutor said.

According to Hovatter, the victim, Rockwell's uncle, Patrick "Rick" Oliver, moved to Sonora, the county seat of Tuolumne County, in 2010. Rockwell later began living in a home in the area owned by an elderly Bakersfield woman, and the uncle and nephew would see each other occasionally at the local Walmart, Hovatter said.

On one such occasion in 2018, Oliver was experiencing problems with his foot and asked Rockwell to look at it. The problem turned out to be gangrene, which required extensive hospitalization, recovery and home rest.

Rockwell's uncle, who began living with Rockwell in 2019, agreed to give his nephew power of attorney to handle his finances. He would pay his nephew $1,000 a month. Rockwell, in turn, would act as his caregiver.

Their agreement was not in writing, Hovatter said. But the power of attorney was.

"He does things the old-fashioned way," Hovatter said of Rockwell's uncle.

He trusted his nephew to take good care of him, to protect his savings and his financial interests.

Instead, the prosecutor said, Rockwell began taking money out of Oliver's accounts through ATM withdrawals and by writing checks to a nonprofit operated and controlled by Rockwell called Pilots of Wishes.

Power of attorney does not give the holder the right to use funds any way he or she chooses, Hovatter said. These funds must be used for the benefit of the individual who surrendered power of attorney.

The defendant testified on his own behalf at trial.

According to Hovatter, the elderly woman who owned the home where Rockwell was living has died, and the woman's family has taken possession of the property.

With good behavior credits, Rockwell will likely serve about one year in county lockup, Hovatter said.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.