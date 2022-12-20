One-time West Palm candidate sentenced to prison for $800K CARES Act loan fraud

WEST PALM BEACH — A former West Palm Beach city commission candidate with ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the next three years in prison for defrauding federal small-business loan programs out of more than $800,000.

Sean Pierre Jackson, 33, submitted phony IRS tax forms to spur banks to approve loans meant for businesses hurt by COVID-19 closures. The West Palm Beach native pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Aug. 8, writing in a letter to U.S. Judge Robin Rosenberg that he swindled the system "all in the name of greed."

He obtained $816,000 between March 2020 and May 2021 on behalf of four companies purported to be located in Boca Raton: the Black Republican Caucus of Florida; the Black Republican Caucus of Florida Foundation; SP Jackson Family Foundation; and Clutch Strategies.

Prosecutors said Jackson spent the money, drawn from the Paycheck Protection Program and from Economic Injury Disaster Loans, at high-end retail stores, furniture stores and restaurants, as well as on car rentals, luxury hotels and airline tickets.

Jackson faced a maximum of 20 years in prison but received only a fraction of the sentence on Dec. 14. In addition to the prison time, he will be forced to repay $661,986. Jackson's defense attorney, Bruce Zimet, said his early admission of guilt and community involvement helped to lessen the sentence.

Jackson asked for leniency in a three-page letter to the judge, describing the drive that ultimately led him to "fall in to temptation."

"I didn't want to live poor," he wrote of his time growing up in West Palm Beach. "I knew that I didn't want to live a life of just getting by."

At age 22, the Dreyfoos School of the Arts graduate launched his political career when he entered a city commission race against Sylvia Moffett in 2011. Jackson lost but was subsequently appointed as chairman of the Black Republican Caucus — a platform he would eventually use to defend DeSantis against accusations of racism. The DeSantis campaign hired Jackson as a consultant in 2018.

"By the grace of God, I was blessed with the essentials tools to be successful (talent, poise, charisma, strong oratory skills, passion for community and a love for humanity, persuasion, ability to connect with constituents)," Jackson wrote in his letter to the judge. "But even with such natural gifts, as a black business owner I remain having to work harder than my counterparts because of societies' systemically embedded racism."

Through his attorney, Jackson asked the judge to give him a lighter prison sentence than the 41 to 51 months pitched by prosecutors. He enlisted 39 people, including local pastors, retired law-enforcement officers and relatives, to write letters to the judge testifying to his character. Many expressed their surprise at Jackson's deception, and their belief that he deserved forgiveness.

"Just like anyone else who's human, he's made mistakes," Zimet said. "He wants to make amends for those mistakes, and move forward."

Prosecutors argued that neither his admission nor his personal history negated the scope of the crime. Rosenberg ultimately sided with Jackson, sentencing him to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

