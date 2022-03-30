One TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) insider upped their stake by 1.7% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for TMX Group Limited's (TSE:X ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TMX Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Director Luc Bertrand made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.3m worth of shares at a price of CA$135 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$128. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Luc Bertrand was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Luc Bertrand bought a total of 20.00k shares over the year at an average price of CA$134. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that TMX Group insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about CA$78m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TMX Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think TMX Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing TMX Group. For example - TMX Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

