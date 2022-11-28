One-ton ATM dragged from Northgate bank found on roadside

Three men used a van and a chain to rip out an ATM from a bank’s vestibule wall early Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

At 3:22 a.m., Seattle police were dispatched to the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for a burglary alarm going off at the bank.

Witnesses who heard the commotion said they saw three men in a Ford Econoline driving off with the ATM dragging behind.

The one-ton ATM was found on the roadside. Police said multiple damaged vehicles, including the suspected getaway van, were parked nearby.

Witnesses told the officers that the suspects were seen leaving in a gold or tan SUV.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at 206-233-5000.