‘One too many’: Deadly pedestrian crashes becoming more common in Boston and the state, experts say

Experts say pedestrian deaths are becoming more frequent in the last two years in Boston and Massachusetts.

On Tuesday night around 6:30 pm, police say a scooter operator was hit and killed by a car on Roslindale’s Washington Street.

Just hours later in Roxbury Wednesday, police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck and killed by a car on Hampden Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 4:30 am.

Neither victims have been identified.

Brendan Kearny, co-executive director of WalkMassachusetts, told Boston 25 the year 2022 and 2023 have shown staggering spikes in pedestrian deaths.

“350 lost their lives and about 70 were pedestrians,” said Kearney about deaths on the road in the year 2023 statewide. “The worst intersection is Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Boulevard no matter what mode you are.”

WalkMassachusetts is a statewide advocacy group that works to make cities and towns safe for walking.

According to Kearny, Massachusetts saw roughly 400 deaths on the road in the year 2022. Roughly 100 of those were pedestrians.

In a statement to Boston 25, the city of Boston added:

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred on Boston streets last night and this morning. Improving safety for pedestrians and all vulnerable road users is a top priority. Everyone should be able to get where they’re going safely and without fear. Through our Safety Surge and other programs, we will continue to invest in road design changes that reduce crashes, curb speeding, and make neighborhoods safer for people walking, biking, and driving. We believe that one fatality is too many and are committed to building roadways that are safer for all street users.”

Kearny added that their nonprofit hopes to evaluate some of the most dangerous roads and intersection in the state, and rework their lighting, safety, and pedestrian systems.

He finished, “It’ really an effort of making it safer so everyone can get around and get back to their families.”

Police are still investigating both deaths in Roslindale and Roxbury.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW