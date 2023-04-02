'One too many': Man dead, girl injured after Sunday shooting

An adult man is dead and a girl is injured after an early morning shooting in the 6100 block of Atlanta Highway on Sunday.

Montgomery police officers responded to a local hospital at about 2:40 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, MPD found a man who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and a girl under the age of 18 who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

“The male victim was later pronounced deceased, “ MPD Captain Jarrett Williams said in a statement.

Almost 12 hours after police officers responded to the hospital, Mayor Steven Reed took to social media to comment on the state of violence in Montgomery.

“Another homicide in our city is one too many,” Reed said in a tweet on his official mayor’s account. “Lives lost and families impacted forever due to short term emotions that cause long term repercussions. We will continue to look for solutions to address this problem.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed speaks at Gateway Park in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday March 22, 2023.

Before Sunday morning, there had been at least 10 other gun violence deaths in Montgomery since the start of 2023 — the most recent of which was less than three days earlier when a 20-year-old man was shot and killed on Buford Street.

Williams did not provide names for either the male or female shot on Sunday, and MPD has not yet shared any details on a suspect with the public.

“There have been no arrests, and there is no further information available for release at this time,” Williams said.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other open investigation in Montgomery can call 334-625-2532 to speak to an individual MPD officer, detective or additional personnel.

Hadley Hitson covers the rural South for the Montgomery Advertiser and Report for America. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser or donate to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Sunday morning shooting in Montgomery attracts Mayor Reed's attention