'One is too many': In York, continuing deadly violence spawns many emotions, few answers

The March 23 shooting of 17-year-old Malaki Beady was especially painful in the City of York.

His body was found just after 11 a.m. in Penn Park, a playground and community hub that sits in the middle of the city, just a few blocks away from the police station and across the street from William Penn Senior High School.

Seventeen-year-old Javion Roman turned himself in to the police two days later and was charged for the death of Beady.

Two more young lives destroyed in a city reeling from years of gun violence.

“My heart is still heavy," York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow told people at Cornerstone Baptist Church a few days later.

"Heavy not just from the loss of another beautiful young life but heavy from the loss of innocence,” Muldrow said.

People in the sparse crowd hugged each other and looked on with exhausted eyes. The gray clouds in the sky matched the somber mood of the people inside the church.

Deaths resulting from gun violence keep increasing in York as the ages of victims and shooters decrease.

Police said they had arrested four juveniles on gun charges within a month and a half. Last year, there were 41 shootings. This year, there have been 18 shootings. Eight people were killed between Jan. 5 and April 14.

And it seems there is no end in sight.

Just this week, three more men were shot and killed in two shootings that police said were unrelated.

Soon after those deaths were reported, the police commissioner again took to Facebook to vent his frustration in a lengthy post and implore people to step up a variety of ways.

"I keep losing Kids I care about, and the Community is tired (as I am)," Muldrow wrote.

He said educators need support and schools should provide mandatory conflict resolution education for the students. He implored residents to let local leaders know that they support crime-fighting efforts such as a neighborhood surveillance camera project.

Some residents are calling for unity, as some rally for more policing, or better policing, or strict curfews, or better parenting. Some residents want to leave. Others are willing to fight for their community and the lives of their kids.

“They want to be safe,” said Tiffany Lowe, York City’s credible messenger. “They want to have the freedom to go outside play basketball, ride their bikes, without having to worry about a bullet flying past their head or through their head.”

Lowe reports to the scene of the shootings and offers support to the family of the victims. The support could be financial, connecting people to organizations, and providing resources that they need. But the goal is to get to individuals before they commit any crime.

With her experience as a basketball coach and working at William Penn Senior High School as a monitor, Lowe can connect with many teens.

Some have told her that they want to leave the city.

“They want to get up out of their community over a small percentage of cowards that are running around here shooting,” Lowe said.

York is a microcosm of the collateral damage that 'just ripples out' from youth violence

A resident, who asked not to be named because of former friendships, said “The violence does not represent the city. It is overshadowing the community’s outcry against it.”

He has lived in York City all his life and graduated from William Penn Senior High School. As a student, he admitted, he got caught up in the wrong crowd but got himself together after his cousin survived a gunshot wound.

Another resident, who asked not to be named because she does not want to be possibly harmed, has lived in York city for 25 years and is traumatized by the gun violence. She moved her family out of West Baltimore to start a new chapter in York. Her sons are not teenagers anymore but to her, they are still kids. She fears her sons will be shot when they walk out of her front door.

One of her children still lives with her. She knows what time he gets off work, so she sits on her porch steps or by her window, looking toward the street, and waits for him to come home.

Police and community leaders are asking residents to speak up if they know something to combat the uptick of violence, especially when it is youth violence.

“As a leader, I understand that it’s my responsibility, my priority to keep people safe in this town,” Muldrow said in his address.

However, he wants everyone to take ownership of their role in the city and ask for help when they see that their child or any child is engaging in violence.

“When we are making stands and making points, let us not forget to look inside our own houses too,” said Muldrow. “Our kids are still dying. It does not matter how many, when you know them like we know them, one is too many.”

