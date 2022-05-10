‘One of our top offenders:’ Police chief, DA slam Young Thug, YSL gang as violent criminals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Young Thug
    American rapper
  • Fani Willis
    American attorney, and District Attorney of Fulton County

Fulton County’s District Attorney did not mince words when she talked about a sweeping gang indictment levied against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and 28 alleged members of his Young Slime Life gang Monday.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was taken into custody at a Buckhead home Monday on a long list of racketeering charges dating back to 2012.

[RELATED: Rapper Young Thug, 28 suspected YSL members indicted on gang charges]

On Tuesday, Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis said Williams was one of three in custody and that authorities were working to arrest more than two dozen more people affiliated with the YSL gang in the coming weeks.

In a blistering news conference, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant called Young Thug “one our top offenders.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors say Young Thug helped found the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang in the area of Cleveland Avenue in 2012. The rapper has promoted the gang in his music. The District Attorney’s office used Young Thug’s own lyrics and Instagram posts to build its case.

Willis said YSL operated as a criminal street gang that committed crimes involving violence, theft and drugs for nearly two decades.

Willis said her number one focus is targeting gangs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They are committing, conservatively, 75-to-80 percent of all of the violent crimes in our community. So they have to be rooted out of our community,” Willis said. “It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia and you commit crimes, you are going to become a target and a focus of this District Attorney’s office.”

Willis said her office hopes to bring justice to people who were victimized by the gang.

“There are obviously many people that are looking at life under this indictment,” Willis said. “These are serious times, and these are serious allegations. And it is my opinion that violence in our community deserves maximum penalties.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • PHOTOS: Candy Montgomery’s 1980 arrest, trial in North Texas over teacher’s ax murder

    HBO Max and Hulu are revisiting the Candy Montgomery case with “Love and Death” and “Candy.” These Star-Telegram photos show her surrender and moments after her acquittal.

  • Loons will revamp lineup for U.S. Open Cup game vs. Colorado

    Minnesota United had a complete makeover of its game-day roster from its MLS game against Colorado Rapids on April 16 to the Loons’ first U.S. Open Cup match against Forward Madison on April 20. Those 11 backup players helped the Loons produce a 2-0 victory to advance to the fourth round of the national tournament, but changes manager Adrian Heath makes from last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to ...

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct

    BOSTON (AP) — Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate. Batali, who pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in 2019, had faced up to 2 1/2 years in jail and would’ve been…

  • Young Thug Arrested in Georgia on Gang-Related Charges

    Rapper was booked into Georgia's Fulton County Jail on charges stemming from a 56-count grand jury indictment

  • California prosecutors decline to file charges against Mike Tyson for alleged airline assault

    The California district attorney overseeing a case against Mike Tyson for allegedly punching a man on an airplane has declined to file charges against the heavyweight championship boxer. San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told The Hill in an interview that the county was declining to file charges because both Tyson and the victim —…

  • Hill faction tells judge full Republic First board voted to delay annual meeting; other members dispute claim

    The dueling court filings were in response to activist investor Driver Management Co.'s motion seeking an injunction to force the bank to hold its annual shareholder meeting no later than June 29.

  • 12 thank-you gifts to send nurses for National Nurses Week

    To thank nurses during National Nurses Week 2022, these are the best gifts to give nurses from scrubs to compression socks.

  • Medication abortion: 6 things to know about abortion pills

    More than half of recent abortions in the U.S. were carried out by medication abortion. The Food and Drug Administration permanently allowed patients to obtain abortion pills through Telehealth and mail delivery in December 2021, but accessibility still depends on which state a patient lives in. If the Supreme Court decides to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on the right to abortion, medication abortions are expected to increase even more if access to abortion clinics is threatened. To help offer guidance on medication abortion, Yahoo News spoke to Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

  • UPDATE: Falmouth police take man into custody after Old Main Road shooting death, according to authorities

    Falmouth police warned the community on Tuesday to stay away from Old Main Road due to an active crime scene and armed person.

  • ‘We survived’: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors celebrate latest ruling

    The three remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, their lawyers and a host of supporters last Monday celebrated a judge’s decision to allow their lawsuit seeking reparations for the decimation of the former district known as Greenwood, or "Black Wall Street," to move forward after the defendants sought to dismiss the case altogether, saying too much time has passed.

  • Jessica Biel Is ‘Candy,’ a Permed Housewife Acquitted After Hitting Her Friend With an Axe 41 Times

    Tina Rowden/HuluCandy, Hulu’s five-episode true-crime miniseries set in the suburbs of early-1980s Texas, asks two questions about its eponymous inspiration, Candace Montgomery. First: What compelled the beatific housewife and vacation Bible study leader to hack her friend Betty Gore to death with an axe? And second: How the hell did she convince a jury that she struck her friend 41 times in self-defense?Jessica Biel, once the Camdens’ wayward daughter on 7th Heaven and later the eponymous sinne

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Casey White Reveals What He and Jail Guard Lover Did During 11 Days on the Run

    Lauderdale CountyCasey White, the dangerous murder inmate who bolted from an Alabama prison with his jailer, has told detectives that the lovebirds spent most of their time on the run holed up in a cheap Indiana motel and plotting where to go next.Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections Vicky White, 56, were captured on Monday night after a dramatic police chase in Evansville, Indiana, just a five-hour drive from the Florence prison they absconded from 11 days ea

  • New York event planner charged with fatally shoving elderly woman sent back to jail

    NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara ...

  • Mom let 47-year-old ‘marry’ her 13-year-old, TX officials say. She’s going to prison

    The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.

  • Casey White called corrections officer Vicky White his 'wife' when apprehended

    Alabama murder suspect Casey White has been interviewed extensively since he was apprehended on Monday, ending an 11-day, multistate manhunt, and is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said. After escaped inmate Casey White, 38, and Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, 56, were spotted at an Evansville, Indiana, hotel on Monday, they led police on a car chase in a Cadillac, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said. The crash ended in a wreck and Vicky White was hospitalized for injuries from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

  • How did the Alabama inmate and officer evade authorities for so long? Money, expert says.

    Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White evaded police after escaping an Alabama jail for almost two weeks. How did they do it?

  • Woman strips, urinates on floor of Georgia Walmart after profanity-laced tirade, police say

    Police said she was searching for prophylactics when she started cursing at employees and throwing things at them.