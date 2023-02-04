One Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) insider upped their stake by 7.6% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Touch Ventures Limited's (ASX:TVL ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Touch Ventures

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Michael Jefferies made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$163k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.16 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.09 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Michael Jefferies was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Michael Jefferies bought 1.50m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.16. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Touch Ventures Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 10% of Touch Ventures shares, worth about AU$6.5m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Touch Ventures Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Touch Ventures shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Touch Ventures insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Touch Ventures has 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

