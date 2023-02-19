One Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) insider upped their stake by 0.6% in the previous year

Looking at Traeger, Inc.'s (NYSE:COOK ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Traeger

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board & CEO Jeremy Andrus bought US$203k worth of shares at a price of US$2.98 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$3.90), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Traeger

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Traeger insiders own 9.8% of the company, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Traeger Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Traeger shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Traeger and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Traeger you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

