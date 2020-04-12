One year after transgender military ban, Ohio man is undaunted: He wants to serve his country

Nic Talbott has always been unshaken in his beliefs.

When he was growing up on a family farm in tiny Lisbon, Ohio, he recalls telling his best friend as a young child “I was supposed to be a boy.”

In college at Kent State, his passions clicked: He set his sights on a career in the military.

And as a string of presidential tweets punctured his dreams of serving his country in 2017, his gut told him something else: “I need to fight … I need to make my voice be heard.”

Sunday marks one year since the Pentagon enacted its policy restricting the service of transgender troops, and Talbott, a transgender man, is as resolute as ever.

“I know I can do this; I just need to be given the chance,” said Talbott, one of the plaintiffs in four original legal cases challenging the transgender ban in court.

Each of the four cases secured preliminary injunctions blocking the ban. Four courts found both that the ban would cause harm and the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in their claims that the ban is unconstitutional. But in January 2019, the Supreme Court allowed the ban to take effect while the court challenges continued.

On March 17, a fifth case was filed. A naval officer, “Jane Doe,” who has served two extended tours of duty over nine years, says she is now facing involuntary discharge because she is transgender. It is the first challenge since the ban went into effect last April.

No court has yet to issue a final decision on the constitutionality of the policy.

Nic Talbott on his grandmother's farm in Lisbon, Ohio. More

Ban plays into a ‘damaging stereotype’

The ban is detrimental on many levels, said Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), who is representing Talbott and others in the case.

“The military is our nation’s largest employer. For transgender people across the country it is their only path forward in terms of any kind of professional future,” Minter said.

The ban fuels “one of the worst and most damaging stereotypes: that transgender people are mentally unstable and unfit.”

The policy also impacts the military by excluding an entire group of qualified people, he said.

What you should know: Pentagon's transgender policy will ban those who require treatment for gender dysphoria

Indeed, top U.S. military leaders, such as Gen. Joseph Dunford, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have weighed in, saying transgender people should be allowed to serve.

Supporters of the ban cite medical costs in treating transgender-related issues. But a report by the non-partisan RAND Corp. found that paying for transgender troops’ health care needs would amount to about $8 million a year and the consequences on military readiness would be negligible.

Data obtained by USA TODAY in February 2019 showed that the Pentagon spent nearly $8 million to treat more than 1,500 transgender troops since 2016, including 161 surgical procedures. Most were senior enlisted personnel, but there were 20 senior officers. Overall, the troops represented a fraction of the total military force at the time of 2.1 million.

Everyone who joins the military must meet general fitness requirements, Minter said. “That is what is so perverse about this policy. The only thing this policy does is exclude people who would otherwise meet those standards.”

‘This is exactly what I was feeling’

Talbott, now 26, felt “different” as a child, he said. “I wanted to rough house, I had short hair, I liked boy’s clothing. I wasn’t quite fitting in with the rest of the group.”

When he was a 12, he had a light bulb moment when a friend said the word “transgender” to him and he looked up the meaning online. “It dawned on me, oh my gosh, this is what’s going on with me. This is exactly what I was feeling.”