One transported to hospital after shooting on Stewart Avenue

One person was shot Wednesday morning at 109 Stewart Ave., according to Mansfield police. Police are investigating.

Mansfield police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning at 109 Stewart Ave.

One person was rushed to a hospital, according to Mansfield police Capt. Shari Robertson.

More information will be released once it is available, pending the police investigation.

Neighbors were outside their homes on the street, which is between Maple Street and Park Avenue West, curious about all the safety forces on scene.

