One Trick Billionaires Use to Make Their Money Work for Them

The authoritative biography of Warren Buffett was aptly named: Snowball. When a snowball starts at the top of the mountain, it can easily fit in your hand. It takes lots of rolling time to double in size, as its lightness makes it hard to pick up more snow. But there is a tipping point, at which the snowball reaches a critical mass, and when combined with gravity, the object doubles, triples, and quadruples in size as it picks up momentum. The snowball becomes an entirely different animal, functioning by its own set of rules.

The exact same can be said for how some -- but certainly not all -- billionaires make their money work for them. The 1% of investors play by a very different set of rules than us Main Street folks trying to save for retirement. Once they have reached a point at which their financial future is secure, they can take far more -- not less -- calculated risk with their wealth. And this is a tactic us non-billionaires can learn some lessons from.

A snowball tumbles downhill and speeds up. More

Let's investigate how the snowball of growth can be harnessed by any investor, from a billionaire to an investing newbie.

Limited downside, unlimited upside

Let's say you know someone with $1 billion who generally spends $10 million per year on "normal" expenses. As such, if all she did was invest her money in inflation-protected bonds, she could go on with the same lifestyle for 100 years without ever having to worry about money.

Most billionaires, however, don't do this. Why? Every case is different, but the kernel of truth is this: We don't care about only economics. Economics professors would have us believe all of our financial decisions are based on cold, hard numbers, when in reality, our money choices are based on a mix of psychology, culture, relationships, fads, dopamine and cortisol running in our bloodstream, and economics, as The Motley Fool writer Morgan Housel has said.

Billionaires want to grow their money for a myriad of reasons including for their ego, for philanthropic reasons, to pass onto their heirs, to help the world move forward, or to make the Forbes list.

One trick rich investors often use is to take more calculated risk. Think about it: If our hypothetical billionaire put $400 million into bonds, she could safely live her lifestyle for another 40 years without having to worry and probably for the rest of her life.

That means she could take the other $600 million and do pretty much whatever she wanted with it. It's not crucial to her retirement. Why not focus on shoot-for-the-moon projects that might not only generate even more wealth but also help the world?

Many of today's most famous businesspeople have put their personal wealth behind moonshot projects:

Elon Musk took everything he made from co-founding and selling PayPal to start Tesla, a manufacturer of electric cars and solar panels with a mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. The result? Today, he's worth more than $20 billion.

Larry Page founded Alphabet (formerly Google) more than 20 years ago. He is now worth $50 billion. And yet he still remains at the helm of the behmoth while his co-founder, Sergey Brin, focuses on moonshot projects to advance civilization.

Jeff Bezos loves failure, although you wouldn't know it from his $130 billion net worth. But a huge part of Amazon's success is that it tests hundreds of small ideas, enjoying the runaway success when a few, like Amazon Prime, hit it big.

And here's why these billionaires can do these things: Their downside is so protected that if any of their projects failed, they'd barely feel the effects. But if they catch lightning in a bottle with any of the projects, the results could be enormous and would drag the portfolio upwards.

Why is this so hard for most people to understand and practice? Because the psychological pain of failure can be too much for most to bear. Let's say our billionaire was one of the investors in Shark Tank. She invested in 20 different projects, and most ended up being failures. Here's what that might look like: