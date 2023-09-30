One tropical storm could become a hurricane while another falters. What the forecast says

Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to become a hurricane and Tropical Storm Rina is expected to weaken, as both systems wend their way through the Atlantic, according to Saturday’s 8 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Neither storm is expected to approach Florida.

Here’s what the National Hurricane Center has to say about Philippe and Rina.

Tropical Storm Philippe forecast

Tropical Storm Philippe is forecast to linger just east of the Northern Leeward Islands for a few more days, fueling itself for a potential leap to hurricane status, according to Saturday’s advisory.

Where is it: Philippe was about 480 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Wind speed: Maximum sustained winds held at 50 mph with higher gusts.

Movement: A slow turn toward the southwest and west is expected through Saturday. Philippe would then move northwest and north-northwest Sunday night and Monday.

Strength forecast:. Some strengthening is forecast during the weekend and Philippe could become a hurricane on Monday afternoon.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

Hazards: Swells generated by Philippe will bring dangerous surf and rip currents and affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend. Those with Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of the system, the hurricane center said.

Will Florida be affected: Florida and the continental United States’ coast are not on the forecast track.

Next advisory: 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tropical Storm Rina forecast

Tropical Storm Rina was holding steady since Friday but that strength is not expected to last.

Where is it: As of the 8 a.m. Saturday advisory, Rina was 905 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands

Wind speed: Maximum sustained winds were 50 mph with higher gusts.

Movement: Rina was moving west-northwest near 10 mph. A slight increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend.

Strength forecast: Rina is forecast to gradually weaken through the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center.

Will Florida be affected: Florida and the United States coast are not on the forecast track.

Next advisory: 11 a.m. Saturday.