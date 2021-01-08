One of the Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol was carrying 11 Molotov cocktails and an assault rifle, prosecutors say

Tom Porter
Capitol riot police
Riot police clear a hallway inside the US Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

  • Federal prosecutor Michael Sherwin on Thursday described arrests made during the riots in the US Capitol. 

  • He said that one man had been arrested carrying 11 Molotov cocktails that were "ready to go" and a semi-automatic rifle. 

  • Capitol Police in a separate statement said its officers were attacked with metal pipes and chemicals.

  • Sherwin said several of the 55 rioters so far charged were arrested for firearms offences. 

A man arrested during the riots at the US Capitol was carrying 11 Molotov cocktails and an assault rifle, a federal prosecutor said Thursday.

Mike Sherwin, the acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, gave a press conference describing action taken by prosecutors against members of the pro-Trump mob which attacked the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Sherwin told reporters that 15 federal charges had been filed against people present at the riots for offences including illegally entering the Capitol, possessing a firearm and stealing congressional property. 

Among those facing federal charges was the unnamed man arrested with the Molotov cocktails, a type of makeshift explosive. Sherwin described the devices as "ready to go." 

He said that a further 40 cases had been filed in the DC Superior court, with charges including theft and firearms possession. 

"Make no mistake about this. It was a very dangerous situation. We are aggressively trying to address these cases as soon as possible," Sherwin said.

He also alleged that a large amount of material was stolen from congressional offices during the riot, with potential implications for national security. 

"Electronic items were stolen from senators' offices. Documents, materials were stolen, and we have to identify what was done, mitigate that, and it could have potential national security equities," Sherwin said.

"If there was damage, we don't know the extent of that yet," he added.

Sherwin said he couldn't provide much information on who was responsible for improvised explosive devices found elsewhere in Washington DC on Wednesday, at the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The FBI on Friday released grainy images of a masked individual suspected of involvement in planting both pipe bombs, and offered a $50,000 reward for information. 

The Capitol Police in a separate statement Thursday said that its officer were attacked with metal pipes and chemical irritants while trying to defend the Capitol. 

Later Thursday, officials announced that officer Brian D Sicknick died of injuries sustained in the riots. The death brings the number of fatalities caused by the riots to five.

According to affidavits obtained by CNN and The Daily Beast, one suspect in the unrest at the Capitol is charged with attempting to repeatedly punch a Capitol Police officer,

Another is said to have been arrested with a bulletproof vest, handgun, gas mask, pocketknife, first aid kit, military-style rations, and 25 rounds of ammunition.

