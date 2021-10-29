One Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) insider upped their stake by 176% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders were net buyers of Tudor Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TUD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Tudor Gold

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tudor Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Ronald-Peter Stoeferle bought CA$82k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.17). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ronald-Peter Stoeferle was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle bought 67.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$2.43. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Tudor Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Tudor Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tudor Gold insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$81m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tudor Gold Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Tudor Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tudor Gold. Be aware that Tudor Gold is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Risks and Debt Structure in Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)

    Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) gained a good 44% in the span of one year. The last earnings report netted Lowe's some US$6.9b in trailing twelve month net income, representing a 22.6% annual earnings growth. Analysts are also estimating both revenue and profit growth in the future. However, the company seems to carry some risks, and we will examine it in our article today.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

    Just days before the company delivers its first electric cars, its CEO's latest remarks have sent the markets into a tizzy.

  • Ether Reaches Record High of Over $4.4K as Shiba Inu Becomes a Leading ETH Burner

    Ether has rallied 45% in October, outperforming bitcoin.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Here's Why Investors Are Likely to See Ford's Stock Price Double

    In This morning's Market Recon, I mentioned that Ford Motor had pierced my $17 target price and that I was honor bound to make some kind of sale and then refigure for you and I, a new target. Shortly after publication, I realized that I had increased my target price for Ford Motor to $19 from $17 in a piece for Real Money on September 28th, when the last sale was $14.65. Sarge fave Ford Motor reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Wednesday evening.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Looking at the energy space? Here are three names that span different niches, all of which have long-term appeal.

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • A Post-Erdogan Era Could Be Lucrative for Turkey’s Markets. How to Play It.

    Investors should keep an eye on Turkey’s market if President Erdogan departs after 18 years in power.

  • Missed Out on Bitcoin and Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now

    If you've got a bad case of fear of missing out (FOMO) when it comes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), you're not alone. True to form, the cryptocurrency market has been volatile all year, offering investors plenty of chances to buy the dip. Here are five things you can do right now to ease your crypto FOMO in a calm and collected way.

  • 'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • Citi CEO: Chinese economy has 'come off the boil,' deserves 'caution'

    Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, who leads the nation's third-largest bank, said in a new interview that she expects sluggish short-term growth in the Chinese economy as the country continues to bolster domestic consumption and taper its reliance on exports.

  • This Indicator Is Signaling Trouble Ahead for the Stock Market

    A recent shrinking of the gap between yields on 2-year and 10-year debt could spell trouble for stocks in the near term. It may be a buying opportunity.

  • Stocks Plunge in India on RBI Plan to Drain Cash, Morgan Stanley Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks slumped the most in six months as a rating downgrade by Morgan Stanley and a central bank plan to drain liquidity soured sentiment in the world’s best-performing major market.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S&P BSE Sensex slid 1.9% in

  • James Goetz Is The Independent Director of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) And They Just Picked Up 11% More Shares

    Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent...

  • Why Shiba Inu Skyrocketed to a New All-Time High Today

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared more than 60% to a record high above $0.00008 on Wednesday, furthering a staggering rally in the popular cryptocurrency's price in recent days. Shiba Inu is now the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a total market value of more than $28 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Supporters of the so-called meme coin believe it's a worthy rival to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a controversial cryptocurrency that was created as a joke and went on to rocket in value.