One Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD) insider upped their stake by 176% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Tudor Gold Corp.'s (CVE:TUD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tudor Gold

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Director Ronald-Peter Stoeferle bought CA$82k worth of shares at a price of CA$2.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.17). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ronald-Peter Stoeferle was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle bought 67.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of CA$2.43. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Tudor Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tudor Gold insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$81m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tudor Gold Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Tudor Gold and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tudor Gold. Be aware that Tudor Gold is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

