One of two armed robbery suspects charged

Dec. 8—MANKATO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mankato man who allegedly left his ID card at the scene of an armed robbery. The second suspect in the Friday robbery during which a bullet was fired has not yet been identified.

Tosumbua Kehinde Collins Parker, 21, was identified after he left his jacket with his ID in a pocket at the robbery Friday morning at Hilltop Lane Apartments, charges say.

Collins Parker was charged with felony robbery Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Collins Parker and an unknown man met two men who delivered a television to the building and attempted to rob them at gunpoint, according to a court complaint. One of the victims was selling a TV on Facebook Marketplace, received an offer from someone using the name of Young Melli and agreed to deliver the TV.

Collins Parker and the other man posing as Young Melli allegedly pointed guns at the seller and a man who was helping the seller.

The seller and helper said they wrestled the guns away and a gun went off during the scuffle and struck the TV.

The suspects ran off, leaving one of the guns and a jacket behind. The gun was a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and a .22-caliber round was retrieved from the television.

One of the victims was shown a photo of Collins Parker and said he was one of the robbers. His whereabouts and the unknown other suspect's whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

"It is believed they are actively avoiding contact with law enforcement," the complaint against Collins Parker states.