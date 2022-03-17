One of two Baltimore men charged in McElderry Park fatal shooting convicted, gets 50 years in prison

One of two men charged in a 2020 fatal shooting in Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood was convicted of murder and sentenced 50 years in prison.

The trial for the other man accused of gunning down 21-year-old Dontrell Toliver on April 6, 2020, was postponed after jury selection began Wednesday.

Keith Gladden, 35, of Baltimore, entered an Alford plea Wednesday morning to one count of first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. An Alford plea allows Gladden to maintain his innocence while acknowledging the state has enough evidence to convict him.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Jeannie J. Hong sentenced Gladden to life in prison with all but 50 years suspended. If Gladden violates the terms of his release upon getting out of prison, he could be arrested and a judge could impose the full life sentence.

Gladden’s attorney, John Cox, said that he filed legal papers so that Gladden can argue for a modification of his punishment in the future.

Cox said Gladden agreed to an Alford plea because he maintains that the act was not premeditated, as “there are no motives” that tie his client to the victim.

Roughly two years ago, Baltimore police officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 400 block of North Montford Avenue after learning about a shooting, with an alert on the city’s Shot Spotter gunshot detection system suggested eight rounds were discharged, according to charging documents authored by detectives.

Detectives wrote the officers found Toliver at the corner of Montford Avenue and Jefferson Street. He had gunshot wounds on his right arm, torso and legs.

A medic treated Toliver at the scene and took him to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital; he died there about four hours later, according to charging documents.

Detectives found video that captured the shooting. According to the police account, this is what the footage showed: Two men approach another man on Montford Avenue and pull out handguns. One man pistol whips Toliver and takes him to the ground, while the other, who was walking a small dog, fires his handgun. Both of the alleged assailants ran away.

Story continues

Facial recognition technology helped police identify the man with the dog as Gladden, according to charging documents.

Cox said there was an altercation and that everyone was armed.

“It’s another unfortunate circumstance where if people didn’t have guns it would’ve been a fist fight and that’s the extent of it,” Cox said of the fatal encounter.

Like Gladden, Holt, 21, was slated to stand trial Wednesday. A prosecutor learned of a family emergency during jury selection Wednesday and Holt’s case was postponed until July following a brief hearing Thursday morning.

Holt’s attorney Catherine Flynn declined to comment.