One of two brothers accused in Canada stabbing attacks carried out the violence himself, authorities say

A series of stabbing attacks in and around an Indigenous community in Canada last month was carried out entirely by one of two brothers who had been accused in the rampage, authorities said Thursday.

Myles Sanderson, 32, was also responsible for the killing of his brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, said Rhonda Blackmore, a commanding officer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

In a statement, Blackmore said the total number of deaths now attributed to Myles Sanderson was 11.

The RCMP are looking for Damien and Myles Sanderson. (NBC News)

Authorities had previously accused both brothers of the slayings, which occurred in the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan on Sept. 4. Eighteen people were also injured in the attacks.

Damien Sanderson was involved in the initial planning and preparation of the stabbings, Blackmore said, though the extent of his involvement remained unclear.

After a preliminary investigation based on victim and eyewitness accounts, murder, attempted murder charges and breaking and entering charges were filed against Damien Sanderson the day after the stabbing spree, Blackmore said.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP believes it’s important to clarify Damien’s involvement in the sequence of these events to demonstrate our continued commitment to transparency to the victims and families of those affected, and to the public,” she said.

Damien Sanderson was found dead Sept. 6 in what authorities have previously described as a "heavily grassed area in proximity to a house" on the James Cree Nation. He had visible injuries that were not believed to be self-inflicted, Blackmore said last month.

In her statement Thursday, Blackmore did not provide additional details about his death or say how investigators determined that Myles Sanderson killed him.

Myles Sanderson, who police previously said was 30 years old, died Sept. 7 after a pursuit with authorities. While in custody, he "went into medical distress" and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Saskatoon.

His cause of death also remains unclear, as is a possible motive.

Story continues

Blackmore said investigators were continuing to review witness statements, physical evidence and other information to determine the motive and why some victims were targeted.

"This will take time to complete and the reality is, we may never really know exactly why," she said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com