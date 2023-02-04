One of two brothers charged in 2020 fatal shooting of 19-year-old on Hartford-West Hartford line rejects plea deal

One of two brothers charged in connection to a fatal shooting on the Hartford and West Hartford line in the summer of 2020 has rejected a plea deal from prosecutors.

Edwin Franqui, 26, appeared in Hartford Superior Court with his attorney and turned down an offer from the state attorney to serve 25 years behind bars for the charge of accessory to murder.

Franqui is currently charged with murder, accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, in addition to illegal possession of a weapon and four counts of violating his probation, court records show. The state’s offer parred those charges down to one charge of accessory to murder, Judge David P. Gold said Friday.

Franqui and his older brother — also named Edwin Franqui — are both charged in connection to the shooting of 19-year-old Junny Lara-Velazquez of Hartford, who was shot while he was in a car on Capitol Avenue that crashed into a Subway restaurant just across the West Hartford town line on July 6, 2020.

Police say Franqui shot into a car, hitting and killing Lara-Velazquez and injuring a 17-year-old girl. Another passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Franqui was arrested on July 17, 2020 and was released from custody on a more than $1 million bond.

If convicted of the charges, Franqui faces a prison sentence that could be equivalent to life in prison, Judge Gold told him on Friday.

The murder charge he faces alone carries a minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars, Gold said, and a maximum sentence of 60 years.

Franqui, who is currently out on bond, told Judge Gold that he understood that the plea deal he rejected Friday may not still be on the table if he changes his mind later on.

Gold told Franqui that there is “no guarantee” he would be offered a plea deal later on and that he should expect his case to go before a jury in the near future.

“You need to understand that it’s going to start sometime soon,” said Gold.

The judge said his case has been added to the trial list and he expects it to take place relatively soon, though a definite date has not yet been set.

Franqui’s older brother was arrested on July 23, 2020. He was also released from custody on bond and his case is on the trial list but has yet to be scheduled. The elder Franqui faces charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal use of a weapon, court records show.