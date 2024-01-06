One of two: Century-old buildings getting updates

Jan. 6—Editor's note: This week, historian Christa Rice provides an insight article about one of two Downtown Claremore historic buildings now under renovation, the Twin Oaks Hotel.

Some of the damage from the 2023 Father's Day wind storm was rectified last week by the new owners of a high-profile downtown property at the corner of Cherokee Street and Will Rogers Boulevard.

Using a digging bucket machine with a semi-dump truck nearby, two wall sections for an add-on portion of the previous Ann's Cleaners' building came tumbling down in a pile of vintage brick, old flooring and shattered glass.

Vine Properties Inc., new owners of the building that most recently housed Ann's Cleaners for more than half a century, are not wasting any time bringing this property and the Twin Oaks building in the 300 block up to code.

This involves rousting out the current winged occupants — hundreds of pigeons — that had taken up residence in portions of the two multistory buildings where windows were missing.

The Ann's Cleaners building was originally constructed in 1910, the Twin Oaks Hotel building in 1908. They are among the oldest structures in the downtown area. Claremore was established around 1874 during Indian Territory days.

An employee with Vine Properties Inc., speaking on the phone, said the owners are not ready to talk about future plans, as they are focusing time, funds and energy on bringing the buildings back to code, securing and stabilizing the structures.

Readers can follow the progress of both buildings' renovations on the Vine Properties Inc. Facebook page. Some of the interesting finds posted so far include a selection of linoleum flooring found in different rooms, and a wall covered with names and phone numbers where a community phone once hung.

The company Facebook page states the family-owned real estate investment company has been active in the Owasso housing community since 1967.

The Twin Oaks Hotel building was unoccupied — except for the winged residents. Ann's Cleaners, a legacy Claremore business, has relocated to the corner of Will Rogers and Muskogee Avenue at 300 W. Will Rogers Blvd., next to Boarding House Books.

Read more about the history of both the Twin Oaks and other Claremore notables at Rice's blogpost at https://exploreclaremorehistory.wordpress.com/.