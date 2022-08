Aug. 26—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 shooting that left a cashier severely injured.

Jordan Cole, 21, is charged with robbery resulting in serious injury, a Level 2 felony, for his alleged role in a robbery that left a restaurant employee paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the spine. He is also charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.