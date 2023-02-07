One of two defendants in Goshen massacre makes first court appearance, enters plea

One of the two suspects in the Goshen massacre entered a plea Tuesday afternoon in Tulare County Superior Court.

Defendant Noah Beard, 25 of Visalia, entered not guilty pleas for six counts of murder. He remains in custody without bail.

The other suspect, 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen remains in the hospital with wounds suffered last week when he was arrested and was not arraigned Tuesday with his alleged accomplice.

The public defender was appointed to represent Beard.

Court Commissioner Mikki Verissimo set a preliminary hearing date for Beard of Feb. 21 in Visalia. A preliminary hearing conference was set for Feb. 16.

The hearing Tuesday was the first since Beard and Uriarte were arrested in a series of early morning raids Friday that law enforcement dubbed “Operation Nightmare.”

Uriarte was shot during a gunfight with ATF agents.

Both men have a long history of gang violence and narcotics dealings and are validated members of the Norteño gang. The operation also included cooperation with several state prisons, which targeted eight cells and 16 inmates linked to the Nuestra Familia prison gang.

Detectives believe that two the six victims who were killed had ties to the Sureño gang and the shooting may have been part of a rivalry, though a clear motive is still unknown, Boudreaux said.

The two men were each charged with six counts of murder with special allegations. Boudreaux said Uriarte also is likely to face federal charges for assault on a federal officer. Investigators identified Beard as the suspect accused of killing a 16-year-old mother and her baby.

The shooters barged into a family compound on Harvest Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 16 and began hunting and killing. Six people including a 72-year-old grandmother in her bed, a 16-year-old mother and her infant were killed; three others at the home that morning managed to hide and survive.

The coroner’s office identified the dead as Rosa Parraz, 72; Marcos Parraz, 19; Eladio Parraz, 52; Jennifer Analla, 50; Alissa Parraz, 16; and 10-month-old Nycholas Parraz.