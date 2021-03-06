One of two facing charges in Las Acequias Park shooting still at large

Mar. 6—Two 17-year-old boys are facing charges in connection with a shooting last week in Las Acequias Park.

Santa Fe police arrested one of the boys, Emmanuel Galavis-Campos, on Thursday night, according to a statement the police department issued Friday. An active arrest warrant is out for the second boy, Carlos Apodaca, who is considered armed and dangerous, the statement said.

Both teens are facing a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"There is a potential that a third person will be identified in this case, but Campos and Apodaca are the only ones we currently have charges for," Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said Friday.

The charges come more than a week after another teenage boy was wounded in the shooting around 5 p.m. Feb. 23.

According to a police report, witnesses told police a group of teens at the basketball court at Las Acequias Park were talking for a few minutes before they heard numerous gunshots.

One witness told police she heard "what sounded like fireworks" while walking near the park with her dog and her daughter.

The report said officers identified the targets of the attack as possible members of the Southside Goons, a local gang.

One person told police a Subaru hatchback carrying Galavis-Campos and Apodaca had arrived near the basketball court. The car left, and three people later returned wearing masks, including Galavis-Campos and Apodaca, the source told police.

The three boys called over the Southside Goons and began shooting at them, the person said, and the gang returned fire.

One teen was driven to a local hospital by friends and treated for a nonlethal gunshot wound to a leg, the report stated. The Santa Fe Police Department's gang task force informed detectives the injured teen was affiliated with the Southside Goons.

Galavis-Campos and Apodaca have expressed their dislike for the gang on social media and have posted photos of themselves online holding handguns with extended magazines, rifles and shotguns, according to the police report. A Glock magazine was located near the basketball court by crime scene technicians.

The case remains under a investigation.

Police are warning anyone who spots Apodaca not to approach him and call 911. The department asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.