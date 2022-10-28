One of two fatal hit-and-run suspects takes plea deal

Oct. 28—Tyreek Wolfe, 22, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors on Thursday for his involvement in the hit-and-run death of Richard Howes III during a hearing in front of Judge Caroline Wojtaszek in Niagara County Court.

As part of the deal, Wolfe will be required to cooperate with prosecutors, including giving testimony if it is needed.

Howes was killed as he walked across S. Transit Street on a green light on March 18. Sean Kelahan, 20, and Wolfe were accused of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal motor incident and speeding in connection with his death earlier this year.

Howes was crossing South Transit Street on foot when he was struck by two southbound vehicles, according to police.

On Thursday, Wolfe pled guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide, as well as one count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident.

District Attorney Brian Seaman said as part of the agreement, Wolfe will not be given the maximum sentence.

Instead of up to seven years in state prison for negligent homicide, followed by up to four-years for leaving the scene, Wolfe will not be sentenced to more than 3 1/2 years in state prison and could be sentenced to "just probation," Seaman said.

Kelehan is due to appear in court this morning.