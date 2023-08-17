One of two kittens rescued from Northampton wall dies

Two kittens were rescued by fire crews in Northampton on Tuesday

One of two week-old kittens rescued by firefighters after they got stuck in a cavity wall has died.

Firefighters removed brickwork from a loft and a fireplace to rescue the two cats in Northampton on Tuesday.

They used a demolition hammer to break in to the wall and a camera and lights to get them out, before taking them to a vet to be checked.

The fire service said one of the pair had since died. The other kitten was being cared for and fostered.

Posting on Facebook, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote it had "sad news to report", despite "best efforts" from crews.

A firefighter holding a kitten

