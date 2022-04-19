One of two men alleged to have firebombed home in 2020 pleads guilty, gets state probation

A Lehigh Acres man has pleaded guilty to a 2020 Cape Coral firebombing and will be on state probation for the next five years.

The original charge against Luis Cevallos-Cortes, 21, of first-degree arson was reduced to accessory after the fact second-degree arson. Two other charges against him, using or making an incendiary device and criminal mischief more than $200 were not prosecuted.

Cevallos-Cortes will face $1,615.77 in fines, fees and assessments and perform 200 hours of community service. He must also pay restitution, with the amount not yet set.

John Paul Burgess, 22, of Cape Coral, also accused in the case, remains with active charges of arson, use of an incendiary device, and property damage.

Burgess also faces charges of burglary, property damage, and larceny from an earlier incident in Cape Coral. He has a case management conference hearing for those cases on May 4.

Court documents said the two men spent $1.45 at a Cape Coral gas station, filling up a beer bottle with gasoline and taking a number of brown paper towels shortly after 3 a.m. Dec. 18, 2020.

Closed-circuit video from the gas station obtained by police showed two men fitting descriptions of Burgess and Cevallos-Cortes getting the materials and using a white car connected to the two men.

A Cape Coral police officer also reported seeing two men he listed as "suspicious" fitting the descriptions of Burgess and Cevallos-Cortes at the gas station in a white car. The officer followed them from a distance when the two men left until they turned down the street where the firebombing occurred.

Cape Coral police said the car used by the two men at the gas station was recorded on city-based license plate readers inside the city from 6 p.m. Dec. 17 until 6:19 a.m. Dec. 18.

A fire at an occupied Cape Coral residence was reported at 3:30 a.m. by a resident. The fire started when a bottle filled with gasoline was smashed against the side of the house. It was extinguished by the residents using cups of water.

The fire caused minimal damage, a police report said. There were no injuries reported from the fire.

