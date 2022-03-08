One of two men shot during a confrontation in Saginaw arrived in van at police office

Two men were shot on Saturday night in Saginaw as they confronted another man outside his residence, police said.

The shooting victims are in critical condition and expected to recover, Saginaw police said on Monday.

The men were shot about 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Western Avenue, police said.

Police found one of the victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene as a passenger van arrived at the Saginaw Police Department office with the other victim suffering from one gunshot wound. They were taken in ambulances to hospitals.

Police on Monday afternoon said that they had not made an arrest in the case. The investigation was continuing.