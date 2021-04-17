One of two men wanted in Miami County now in jail

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 17—One of two men wanted by the Miami County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants is now in jail.

Eric Glenn Harold Coe, 42, of Bellefontaine, was arrested Thursday in Bellefontaine and booked into the Logan County Jail.

He is suspected of numerous car break-ins in Brown, Lostcreek and Springcreek townships from December through February, according to a release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Coe also has a warrant in Montgomery County following his indictment Thursday in connection to a Feb. 27 break-in at a detached garage in the 6100 block of Aaron Lane in Huber Heights, court records show.

The second suspect is Brian Murray, 39, who has no known address. He has an arrest warrant out of Miami County for breaking and entering and is suspected in several scrap metal thefts from January through April in Bethel Twp., the sheriff said.

Murray also has a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs through the Huber Heights Police Division, Duchak said.

Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff's office website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

Recommended Stories

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • ‘It is the right thing to do’: Chelsea Clinton calls on Trump to release a vaccination photo to help win over MAGA anti-vaxxers

    Referencing concerns that Republicans are warier of Covid vaccines, 41-year-old says ‘real difference’ could be made in vaccine effort with image of former president’s jab

  • Elizabeth Warren Literally LOLs at GOP’s Supposed Breakup With Corporate America

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs Republicans castigate corporations for opposing their nationwide efforts to change voting rules, the Democratic Party’s top critics of private sector power are laughing at the notion that corporate America and the GOP have actually splintered.Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About ItLiterally.Asked on Wednesday about the idea of a rift between the GOP and big business, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) let out a chuckle.“I think the Republicans have finally been called out,” Warren told The Daily Beast. “They think that they can pass laws to keep people from voting and otherwise undermine our democracy, and so long as they cut taxes for corporate America, everything will be sunshine and roses. They’re wrong.”The former Wall Street watchdog and progressive 2020 presidential candidate didn’t exactly give corporations moral credit for speaking out against the GOP’s voting stands. They’d simply reached their limit.“All of this is about democracy,” said Warren. “Corporations are willing to get in and throw their money around to help candidates that they're aligned with, but what we're seeing now is they're not willing to take that all the way to the point of breaking our basic democracy.”That apparent breaking point was Georgia Republicans’ bill, passed in March, to restrict several avenues of voting access after high-profile Democratic victories in the state fueled conspiracies about election integrity. Big local companies like Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola spoke up strongly against that bill, and Major League Baseball pulled its scheduled All-Star Game from the state under pressure from their players and the public. CEOs of major companies like Pepsi and Paypal huddled recently to discuss coordinated pushback to bills similar to Georgia’s nationwide. And on Wednesday, the pages of the New York Times and Washington Post had an open letter signed by hundreds of corporations—including Starbucks, General Motors, and Google—condemning “any discriminatory legislation or measures that restrict or prevent any eligible voter from having an equal and fair opportunity to cast a ballot.”Those moves, among others, have prompted the GOP to turn on corporate America’s titans as “woke” warriors taking marching orders from Democrats, which has sparked the op-eds and headlines speculating about the schism between C-suites and the Republican Party.Not only do progressives like Warren reject the idea that this rift is real—they also reject the idea that a broader political realignment is taking place, one in which Republicans assume the role as big business’ main adversary, while Democrats gradually align with corporate interests.The de facto dean of the party’s left wing, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), put forward a simple litmus test for Republicans when asked that question. “We’ll see how they feel about asking large corporations and the wealthy to start paying their fair share,” Sanders told The Daily Beast. “Let’s see how they feel about raising the minimum wage.”The subtext for Sanders’ answer: Republicans largely don’t support those things. To pay for their proposed $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan, President Joe Biden and Democrats want to raise taxes on corporations to 28 percent, up from the 21 percent rate that the GOP codified in their 2017 tax bill. Republicans have uniformly balked at that idea.The GOP also vocally opposed an effort from Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 when Democrats pushed to add it to their COVID relief package in February. Only one Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), came close to endorsing the idea, backing a minimum wage hike only for the biggest corporations. Generally, he has been one of the few Republicans willing to back up criticism for corporations’ politics with some measures to restrain their power.Republicans Can Talk Tough About ‘Woke’ Corporations—and That’s About ItHawley believes the rest of his party is catching up with him, particularly on issues of antitrust, and he argued the Democratic Party is becoming the preferred party of corporate America. “The corporatist party right now, increasingly today, is the Democratic Party,” Hawley argued to The Daily Beast. “We’re in a significant realignment right now.”Many Republicans’ recent displays of antipathy toward corporate America have been largely fueled by the sense they are targeting them in one way or another, not only through the opposition to state-level voting bills, but through endorsement of “cancel culture” or censorship of conservatives.Beyond that, the declarations from numerous large companies—such as Amazon, AT&T, Mastercard, and Blue Cross Blue Shield—that they would not contribute to the campaigns of Republican lawmakers who objected to the certification of the 2020 election after Jan. 6 further rankled the party.When Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) recently issued a surprise endorsement of the drive to form a labor union at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, he alluded to the mega-corporation’s devastating impact on small businesses. But most of Rubio’s firepower was reserved for Amazon’s supposed “war against working-class values” by banning conservative books from their marketplace, and their “citizen of the world” status, which he argued made the company complicit with China’s communist government.His 2016 presidential rival, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), has also gone after “woke” corporations but tried to shoe-horn those criticisms into a conservative-flavored argument that power, in general, is bad. In a Tuesday tweet, Cruz declared: “Big Government is bad. Big Corporations are bad. Big Tech is bad. Big Hollywood is bad. Any massive accumulation of power is bad.”Hawley, who is leading a push to strip a century-old antitrust exemption for MLB in response to the Georgia decision, disputed the idea that Republicans’ lack of support for making corporations pay higher taxes means they are not serious about holding corporations accountable. “I don’t buy that you have to support Democrats’ policy agenda in order to have a serious critique of corporate America,” he said.Progressives are deeply skeptical of this, of course. “You can't just rhetorically say, ‘We're the party of working families,’” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a leading House progressive who co-chaired Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. “What are the policies? What is one concrete policy that Republicans in the last 30 years have passed that is directly in the interests of working families, that has increased worker power compared to corporate power?”As to Hawley’s point that Democrats are more corporate, Khanna dismissed it outright. “I think we're moving the other direction,” he said.To Warren, though, it all comes back to the issue that has expanded the daylight between Republicans and corporations: voting.“Corporate America may still be willing to line up with the tax-cut Republicans, but not over something that is fundamental to democracy,” said Warren. “So, in a sense, when you asked me about just the simple realignment in politics, that’s not what it says to me. To me, it says, here’s something bigger than politics, and that corporate America recognizes it has a responsibility in America, and that responsibility is to support our democracy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Lawyer of police officer who shot Adam Toledo says it’s ‘disheartening’ no one has asked how officer is doing

    Police union president called the officer’s actions “heroic”

  • USC's Evan Mobley declares for NBA draft with NFT

    USC's Evan Mobley declared for the NBA draft using an NFT. Mobley is expected to be a first-round pick.

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Mitch McConnell refused to allow Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in state in Capitol, book claims

    ‘Mitch McConnell is not a force for good in our country,’ Nancy Pelosi reportedly told author

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

    U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the market's reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector in April, rising 8% versus a 5% rise for the benchmark index. Big tech-related growth stocks in other S&P 500 sectors such as Amazon Inc, Tesla Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have also charged higher.

  • Ruling in doping case to keep world's fastest sprinter out of Tokyo Olympics

    Facing a two-year ban for missed drug tests, top U.S. sprinter Christian Coleman sees his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for sport fall short.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Hornets’ Rozier: Don’t be ‘soft,’ but this NBA season is brutal on every player’s body

    Charlotte Hornets will be decimated by injury against the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Hornets’ Rozier: Don’t be ‘soft,’ but this NBA season is brutal on every player’s body

    Charlotte Hornets will be decimated by injury against the Brooklyn Nets.

  • April features a pair of cosmic spectacles: The annual Lyrid meteor shower and 2021's first supermoon

    The Lyrid meteor shower is active from April 16-25 each year, peaking in the predawn hours April 22. The year's first supermoon follows on April 26.

  • Previously unseen Prince Philip photos show his early sailing prowess

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s early nautical prowess was captured in photographs from his school days that have never previously been seen. Taken in 1937, Prince Philip is seen sitting confidently at the helm of Diligent, one of the sailing boats belonging to the boarding school in Scotland where he was educated, Gordonstoun. The teenage Duke was also pictured in a pose that belied the splendour of the years ahead, as he washed up dishes onboard the boat while grinning at the camera. The black-and-white images have finally come to light after the great-nephew of the former student who took them made contact with the school following the Duke’s passing. Diligent was Gordonstoun’s first offshore vessel and had been bought by a member of staff, who was also a yachtsman, in June 1936, according to the school. The 14-ton trading ketch was first used by the school, in Moray, north east Scotland, for a cruise to Fair Isle and the Shetlands the following month and soon began to be used regularly by pupils during term time.

  • Ted Cruz refuses to wear mask at Capitol: ‘Virtually everyone is vaccinated’

    CDC recommends vaccinated people continue wearing ‘a mask’

  • Police identify Indianapolis shooter as former FedEx employee 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole

    The FBI have reportedly seized evidence from an Indianapolis home