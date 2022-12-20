One of two missing 5-month-old twins from Columbus found safe in Dayton after Amber Alert

One of two 5-month-old twins abducted Monday evening in Columbus was found safe at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday, according to Columbus police.

One of two 5-month-old twins abducted Monday evening in Columbus was found safe at Dayton International Airport early Tuesday.

Passerby found the child in a car seat between cars in the airport's economy lot, said Angie Pennington, a dispatcher with airport police.

Authorities had issued a statewide Amber Alert hours earlier after Kyair and Kason Thomas were left in a running car when their mother went inside Donatos Pizza at 920 N. High St. in Columbus' Short North neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

When she turned around, the car was gone, Columbus police previously said.

Kyair and Kason Thomas were left in a running car around 9:45 p.m. Monday as their mother went inside Donatos Pizza, 920 N. High St. in Columbus' Short North neighborhood. The car was gone by the time she turned around, according to Columbus police.

Columbus police early Tuesday said in a news release that authorities were canvassing the area in and around Dayton International Airport for the vehicle in question and the other child.

"All of the parking lots were checked immediately, and they continued to do checks in the parking lots," Pennington said. "They're still searching, there are no leads right now but the baby has been reunited with his parents."

The vehicle is a black 2010 Honda Accord with a missing front bumper, torn temporary Ohio registration tag and a white bumper sticker in the rear that says "Westside City Toys."

Columbus police have named Nalah Jackson as a person of interest in the kidnapping. Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call a tip line at 614-645-4266.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@monroetrombly

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: One of two five-month-old twins found safe after Ohio Amber Alert