UPDATE: One of two pedestrians struck Jan. 22 in Willmar died

Jan. 31—WILLMAR, Minn. — One of two pedestrians struck by a car in Willmar the night of Jan. 22 died two days later from his injuries.

A 41-year-old New London man — now identified as Elvis Gonzalez — died on Jan. 24, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening by Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt.

Gonzalez had been airlifted to CentraCare — St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the initial news release from Felt, Willmar police arrived at the crash scene in southeast Willmar to find an off-duty Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad member providing first aid to two individuals lying on the road.

Felt said in that Jan. 23 news release that a preliminary investigation showed the two pedestrians were walking along the edge of the roadway around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 22 on 19th Avenue Southeast and crossed in front of a westbound 2014 Ford Fusion that was in the turning lane to go south on Ninth Street Southeast.

The driver was identified as a 19-year-old male from Willmar. He did not suffer any injuries, and cooperated with the investigation.

The other pedestrian, a 37-year-old female from Willmar, was transported by ambulance to CentraCare — Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with moderate injuries, according to the news release at the time. She has not been named.

Gonzalez was also transported by CentraCare Ambulance to the hospital in Willmar before he was airlifted to St. Cloud.

At the scene, Willmar police were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad,

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office,

Willmar Fire Department and the

Minnesota State Patrol.

Felt said Wednesday that the crash remains under investigation.