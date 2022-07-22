One of two people found dead in south Modesto home identified

One of the people found dead in a south Modesto home following a shooting on Thursday morning has been identified.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was called to the home in the 800 block of Inyo Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. when a 46-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds ran from his home to a neighbor’s house seeking help.

That man was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Deputies surrounded the house and used a PA system to try to communicate with anyone inside the home where the 46-year-old man was shot.

After getting no response for at least two hours, a SWAT team entered the home and found two people dead. The Sheriff’s Office identified one as 41-year-old Jason Flores and the other as an elderly woman who has not been identified.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how Flores and the woman died.

A staff member at the Apostolic Jubilee Center, which is adjacent to the home, told The Bee a woman estimated to be in her early 70s and two adult sons lived at the home for about 10 years.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Summerton at (209) 525-5625. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.