One of two suspects has been arrested, charged in Peoria teen's shooting death

One of two suspects in a Feb. 11 shooting that left a teenager dead has been arrested.

According to the Peoria Police Department, Donte T. Agnew was arrested in Crown Point, Indiana − which is around 160 miles away from Peoria. The 21-year-old was extradited back to Peoria on Nov. 9, where he was arrested on first-degree murder charges. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Agnew is one of two suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Davion J. Parker. The police are continuing their search for the second suspect, 25-year-old Torreon Carey, and the shooting remains under investigation.

Peoria police responded to a report of multiple shots fired just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 11. After arriving to the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Drive, police found Parker inside a vehicle in the middle of the road. According to the police, he had a gunshot wound to the head.

Parker was taken to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. He was pronounced brain dead at 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 16.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: One of two suspects arrested in Peoria teen's shooting death