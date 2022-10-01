One of two suspects arrested for stealing gun

Oct. 1—RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department has taken into custody one of two people suspected in stealing a gun from a gun store.

According to a statement from the Red Springs Police Department, on Sep 21 officers with the Red Springs Police Department responded a call from the Southern Arms Gun Shop at 101 N. Main St. about a stolen firearm. Investigators learned that on Sept. 17 an unknown female wearing a shawl and an unknown male entered the business and looked at firearms.

The male suspect distracted the store employee while the female picked up a pistol, placed it under her shawl, and left the gun store, according to police. The female ran from the gun store to a parking lot adjacent to the business.

Moments later the male suspect departed the store and ran in the same direction as the female.

Investigators said they later identified the female suspect as Tiffany Carol Bullard of Pembroke. Bullard was taken into custody without incident and transported to Robeson County Detention Center and charged with three felonies; larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and conspiracy to commit felony larceny.

Bullard received a $75,000 bond secured for her involvement in the crime and was placed in the Detention Center, stated the release.

"We are glad that we were able to locate and recover the stolen firearm before it was sold and potentially used in a crime," Lt. Chris McManus stated. "I am proud of the job that our investigators did to bring a close to this incident and to be able to return the firearm back to the owner. Our department will continue with our commitment to keep the citizens, businesses and visitors of Red Springs safe."

Red Springs investigators are currently searching for the male suspect.