One of two suspects sought in North Kitsap killing caught in Pacific County

One of two men wanted in connection to an Oct. 3 homicide just outside Poulsbo was arrested Friday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Aksel Strom, 26 of Port Orchard, was caught in Pacific County by Pacific County Sheriff's deputies, according to KCSO. The arresting officers made two attempts to pursue Strom before the arrest, according to KCSO. He was then transferred to Kitsap County Jail.

After a 38-year-old man was shot in a home on Lincoln Road and died from the injuries, Strom and another man, Caleb Ray Sloan, 29 of Bremerton, were each charged with a count of second-degree murder and a count of first-degree burglary in Kitsap County Superior Court. Warrants were issued for their arrests.

Caleb R. Sloan

Detectives linked Sloan and Strom to the incident and identified the two men as suspects in the homicide. The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the neck. The sheriff's office said that investigators believe that the suspects knew the victim. Sloan is still being sought by law enforcement.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Suspect in North Kitsap homicide caught in Pacific County