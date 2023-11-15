One of Ukraine's civil airports to be opened

One of the civil airports in Ukraine is likely to be opened before the end of the war.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in a speech to the Hudson Institute during his trip to the US

Details: Yermak did not specify which airport or the exact timeframe for its opening.

However, Ukrainska Pravda sources say it is an airport located in the west of Ukraine. The plan is to open the airport before the war is over.

In his speech, Yermak also brought up the issue of strengthening Ukraine’s air defence.

"Ukraine needs a reliable umbrella. We are already working on this with our partners," he revealed.

"This is a sign that we are getting closer to the turning point of the war. The next year will be decisive in this sense," Yermak noted.

Background: Ukrainian airspace was closed to all civil flights on 24 February 2022.

Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Uzhhorod have been mentioned among the airports which could reopen for civil flights.

Ryanair has expressed its readiness to resume flights, saying the first flights from Ukraine will most likely be launched by the end of 2023 from three cities.

Polish airline LOT and Ukraine’s Air Ocean Airlines have also said they are ready to resume flights, with Air Ocean mentioning Uzhhorod airport.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of Ukraine was sceptical about the possibility of resuming civil flights in Ukraine before the war’s end.

Boryspil International Airport is prepared to resume flights no earlier than one month after the war is over.

Last week Russia attacked the vicinity of Boryspil airport with an Iskander M ballistic missile. The missile was shot down by air defence, but missile debris landed on several residential buildings.

A passenger plane from Norway flew over Ukraine in August despite the airspace being closed.

