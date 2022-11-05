The one-year underlying earnings growth at Cohort (LON:CHRT) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) share price is down 32% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 9.0%. Taking the longer term view, the stock fell 27% over the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 26% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Cohort isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Cohort share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 69%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

In contrast, the 3.9% drop in revenue is a real concern. Many investors see falling revenue as a likely precursor to lower earnings, so this could well explain the weak share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cohort shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

