The one-year underlying earnings growth at InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 40%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 6.9%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on InMode because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 49% in about a quarter.

After losing 9.6% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the InMode share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

InMode managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling InMode stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt InMode shareholders are happy with the loss of 40% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 6.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 49% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand InMode better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for InMode that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

