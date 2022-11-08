The one-year underlying earnings growth at Nagarro (FRA:NA9) is promising, but the shareholders are still in the red over that time

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Nagarro SE (FRA:NA9) share price is down 45% in the last year. That's well below the market decline of 22%. Nagarro may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 16% in the last three months.

After losing 4.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Nagarro share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Nagarro's revenue is actually up 53% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Nagarro has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nagarro will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Nagarro shareholders are happy with the loss of 45% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 16% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Nagarro you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

